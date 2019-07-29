Brooks Koepka Wins in Memphis, Clinches Wyndham Rewards Top 10 – Nine in Wyndham Championship Field Have Chance to Move into Wyndham Rewards Top 10 this week

BROOKS KOEPKA WINS IN MEMPHIS, CLINCHES WYNDHAM REWARDS TOP 10 TOP SPOT AND $2 MILLION BONUS; NINE IN WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD HAVE CHANCE TO MOVE INTO WYNDHAM REWARDS TOP 10 THIS WEEK

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Brooks Koepka won the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational, clinched the top seed entering the FedExCup playoffs and earned the $2 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 first place bonus for finishing the regular season in first place in the FedExCup point standings, also known as the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

Rory McIlroy finished tied for fourth and moved to second place earning $1.5 Million for finishing second. Matt Kuchar, who led the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 for much of the season, dropped to third place and earned $1.2 Million. Nine golfers in the Wyndham Championship field can move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 this week.

Paul Casey, who is playing this week’s Wyndham Championship, remained eighth. Should he win the Wyndham Championship and the 500 FedExCup points that come with the win, he would move up to fourth place and increase his Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus from $600,000 to $1.1 Million because the golfers who are currently fourth through seventh are not playing the Wyndham Championship.

Eight golfers in next week’s Wyndham Championship field, in addition to Casey, have a chance to move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 with a win at Sedgefield Country Club. Webb Simpson (13) and Chez Reavie (14) would move into fifth place with a win, Charles Howell III (17) would move into sixth place, Sungjae Im (25), Hideki Matsuyama (29) and Lucas Glover (30) would move to ninth place if they win the Wyndham while a Corey Conners win would move him to 10th place in the FedExCup point standings and reward him with a $500,000 bonus.

The top-10 Regular Season finishers in FedExCup points following the Wyndham Championship July 30-Aug. 4 – also sponsored by Wyndham Rewards – will reap the benefits of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The regular season points leader will earn $2 million, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000. The bonus breakdown is below:

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Bonus Breakdown:

Position Amount 1 $2,000,000 2 $1,500,000 3 $1,200,000 4 $1,100,000 5 $1,000,000 6 $850,000 7 $700,000 8 $600,000 9 $550,000 10 $500,000 TOTAL $10,000,000

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 entering the Wyndham Championship is listed below:

Position/Player Points Move Brooks Koepka -- Rory McIlroy +1 Matt Kuchar -1 Xander Schauffele -- Gary Woodland -- Patrick Cantlay -- Dustin Johnson -- Paul Casey -- John Rahm +1 Justin Rose +1

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 75 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 810,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers approximately 61 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations