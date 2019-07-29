Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS) hurls top game in West Virginia Power baseball history on Sunday:Sweet goes 9 and strikes out 12, for Complete Game Victory

Sweet hurls first nine-inning CG in Power history

Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford High School/N.C. Central) strikes out a career-best 12 batters and allows just five total baserunners

**********Devin Sweet hurled the first-ever nine-inning complete game in Power history Sunday afternoon.**********

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Power 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 1 6 10 0 Braves 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 1

W: Sweet, Devin (5-4, 3.04) L: Javier, Odalvi (3-7, 3.56)

from David Kahn with the West Virginia Power:

ROME, Ga.- Devin Sweet tossed the first-ever nine-inning complete game in Power history, striking out a career-best 12 men to guide West Virginia to a 6-1 win over the Rome Braves Sunday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium.

Sweet (5-4) started off his outing very strong, retiring the first six batters he faced in order with three strikeouts. Jeremy Fernandez and Braulio Vasquez snapped that streak with back-to-back singles to begin the third, but Sweet buckled down to strand them both in scoring position with a couple of flyouts and a strikeout.

The third inning sparked an incredible run for Sweet, as he set down 11 straight from the third through the first two outs of the sixth inning. Drew Campbell broke that stretch with a solo homer down the right-field line, but that would be the only run-scoring knock that Sweet would surrender all afternoon.

The right-hander blew away the Braves (19-18, 49-57) in the seventh 1-2-3 before working around a one-out single in the eighth with two strikeouts and a flyout. Sweet fanned Campbell to start the ninth before inducing a groundout from Braden Shewmake for the second out. He plunked Greg Cullen on an 0-2 pitch to give Rome a baserunner, but battled back to strike out Griffin Benson to finish off his complete game victory.

Sweet allowed just five baserunners all afternoon, letting up three singles, a home run and a hit by pitch. He turned in a career-best 104 pitches (80 for strikes), while his 12 strikeouts are the most by a Power pitcher since Tyler Glasnow set down 13 Charleston RiverDog batters on August 22, 2013, over five hitless frames.

The Power returns to Appalachian Power Park on July 31 for another seven-game homestand that welcomes the Rome Braves and Greensboro Grasshoppers to town. Some highlights of the homestand include Purple Power Night on Wednesday, July 31, CAMC Night on Friday, August 2, and Back to School Night on Saturday, August 3.