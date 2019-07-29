High School Football This Week:Tracking what the kids and teams are up to/doing this week:Practice for the Regular Season begins in just Three Days

Expect our teams in Guilford County to observe a Three-Day Summer Holiday Break before practice kicks off this Thursday August 1….Most of the kids will be laying around and resting and be mentally working on preparing themselves for their first day of serious football work on Thursday….CLICK HERE for some of the area scrimmages and jamborees that will be coming up over the next two-three weeks and prior to the Opening Night of High School Football, on Friday August 23…

Check Below for our Weekly High School Football Update on Twitter and this will let you know what is going with our teams up to this week, as the new season approaches….We are going to give you the most current news on High School Football in Guilford County, and if we can't find it all on our own, we will search the sites and bring it to you here, so you can find your news, all at one central location….Lots of good information out there, and our goal is to get it over here, where you can see it all….If you know of any updates that we might be missing, send them our way…We have the comment box on here for you, and that is a good way of exchanging information…..

Here is the most recent news from Twitter, making the rounds, in and around Guilford County…..

Grimsley Football:

Great week of mini camp! Got a little better everyday! Proud of the commitment that our players and coaches show everyday! Trust the process and continue the grind! 29 days and counting! #BeDifferent #RaiseTheBar #FearTheG

Ethan Albright

Eligibility guidelines

Dudley Football:

Dudley Football

True leaders are extensions of the coaching staff. Keep the energy high while helping teammates get better.

Page Football

JanelM77

Proud to see so many

@PiratesPage

mentioned in the

article about predicting the HSEXTRA All-Area Football Team.

Ben L. Smith Football and Coach Brandon Wiggins on Twitter:

Golden Eagle FB

We would like the thank the community for their overwhelming support on today’s Car Wash. Please be on the lookout for opportunities to support our athletic program. You can always donate via CashApp $SmithFB #WeWill19….

Ragsdale Football

Preseason All-Metro 4-A Team

Devan Boykin, Mike Gipp, Camden Young, Donovan Platt, and Christopher Burnette on there….

Southeast Guilford Falcon Football:

Nick Saban on being a Team Leader

“You can’t be the guy that comes

in the meeting late.

You can’t be the guy that’s missing

class. You have to set a good

example & be somebody everybody

else on the team can emulate.”

Coach Doak from Southwest Guilford High School:

CLICK HERE

from SWG and Coach Doak:

“Remember, your attitude toward a situation can help you to change it – you create the very atmosphere for defeat or victory.” Franco Harris

Eastern Guilford Wildcats Football:

The coaches are ready for the Junior Wildcats Football Camp! Camp begins Monday/this morning at 8 sharp, get there early to register!

Western Guilford Football updates on Twitter

Northern Guilford Football on Twitter

Northern Guilford opens with Grimsley, Page, Ragsdale and Northwest Guilford….NG about ready to join the Metro 4-A Conference????

Northwest Guilford Football:

Great work the last 4 days during the mini camp

Guys worked hard, for better and need to continue the intensity of the last practice…..

High Point Central Football:

Mason Bowers recent visit to Liberty University and big lineman being recruited heavily by the LU Flames…Bowers on recent HSXtar Preseason All-Guilford County Football Team and see the N&R Preseason All-Guilford County team…..

Northeast Guilford Football on Twitter

High Point Andrews Football with protected content….

Southern Guilford HS and Football