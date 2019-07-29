Sunday Baseball Scoreboard:Long Day for Hoppers, Rockers and Dash, Royals keep rolling with key plays, top Rays/HiToms, Copperheads and Bulldogs all OFF on Sunday

Posted by Andy Durham on July 29, 2019 at 12:02 am under Amateur, College, High School, Professional

South Atlantic League Baseball:
Kannapolis Intimidators 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
WP:Varnell(7-3)/LP:Kobos(0-1)…HR GSO Jack Herman(11)
Hoppers(63-42/19-17)…Intimidators(46-59/18-19)
TOG-2:42/Attendance 3,802 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Sugar Land Skeeters 10, High Point Rockers 5
Rockers(48-40)/Skeeters(45-41)
TOG-3:12/Attendance 1,460 at BB&T Point Ballpark in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms(20-25) OFF

Asheboro Copperheads(8-9) Second Half and OFF on Sunday….

Carolina League:
Lynchburg Hillcats 9, Winston-Salem Dash 2
Dash(55-46)/Hillcats(49-54)
TOG-2:42/Attendance 1,317 at Calvin Falwell Field, in Lynchburg, Virginia

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 3, Princeton Rays 2
Royals(21-18)/Rays(18-20)
TOG-2:46/Attendance 381 at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton, Virginia

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League/CVCL:
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) OFF

