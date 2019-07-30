Elon University Men’s Golf Announces 2019 Fall Schedule

Men’s Golf Announces 2019 Fall Schedule

2019 FALL SCHEDULE

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s golf program and head coach Don Hill announced the team’s 2019 fall schedule on Tuesday, July 30. The Phoenix will play in four tournaments, including three in October.

“With the thrill of a new season just around the corner, we’re excited to get back on the golf course this fall,” said Hill. “These young men hold themselves to a high standard and we have great expectations built on the foundation of hard work. I’m also looking forward to hosting our Fifth Annual Phoenix Invitational on Oct. 14-15. We’ve played well at Alamance Country Club the past couple of years and we’re looking to keep the trophy here for a third year in a row.”

Elon begins its fall campaign in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the Golfweek Program Challenge on Sept. 8-10. It marks the first time in three years that the team will compete in the tournament, having last played on Sept. 11-13, 2016 when it was hosted at the True Blue Golf Course on Pawley’s Island, S.C.

The Phoenix then has a month off before making the short trip to Raleigh, N.C. for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Oct. 5-6. NC State will host at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

Next up for the team is the Phoenix Invitational on Oct. 14-15. Last year, the maroon and gold held off Ohio by five strokes to finish with a combined nine-under par 843. The Phoenix also had four top-25 finishers: William Harwood secured the individual title with a 10-under par 203, Graham Hutchinson and Philip Loeb both tied for ninth with a two-under 211, and Max Ferrari shot a one-over 214 to tie for 21st.

Rounding out the fall schedule is a drive to Greensboro, N.C. for the Grandover Collegiate, hosted by UNCG on Oct. 27-28.