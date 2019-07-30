HiToms Baseball Fall High School Baseball Workouts/League
HIGH SCHOOL FALL LEAGUE WORKOUTS
Join the Triad’s preeminent high school fall league this August at Historic Finch Field.
Preseason workouts begin Monday, August 5th and league play starts August 22.
The HiToms Fall League features Post 87 HiToms Squads and local high school team entrants. For more information and to register e-mail info@hitoms.com
