Monday Baseball Scoreboard:Burlington Royals and Asheboro Copperheads Big Winners on this Monday
South Atlantic League:
Kannapolis Intimidators 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0
WP:Bilous(4-6)/LP:Toribio(0-1)SV:Perez(4)
Hoppers(63-43/19-18)…Intimidators(47-59/19-19)
TOG-2:28/Attendance 3,854 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4, High Point Rockers 0
Rockers(48-41)/Blue Crabs(35-50)
TOG-2:03/Attendance 1,512 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.a
Coastal Plain League:
Asheboro Copperheads 14, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7
Copperheads(20-25)/HiToms(20-26)
TOG-3:28/Attendance 897 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.
Carolina League:
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 5, Elizabethon Twins 1
Royals(22-18)/Twins(21-18)
TOG-2:40/Attendance 1,121 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
Carolina-Virginia Collegiagte League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) OFF
