The Louis DeJoy & Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am Professional Pairings

**********Professional pairings for tomorrow’s/Wednesday’s Louis DeJoy & Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am at the Sedgefield Country Club**********

The Louis DeJoy & Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am
Professional Pairings

		
Tee #1	        Starting Times	Tee #10	
Billy Horschel	7:00	        Cameron Smith	
Paul Casey	7:10	        Andrew Landry	
Jordan Spieth	7:20	        Lucas Glover	
Alex Noren	7:30	        Austin Cook	
Beau Hossler	7:40	        Ryan Armour	
Padraig Harrington	7:50	Martin Kaymer	
Webb Simpson	8:00	        Charles Howell III	
Brian Harman	8:10	        Si Woo Kim	
Chesson Hadley	8:20	        Luke List	
Bill Haas	8:30	        Branden Grace	
Adam Hadwin	8:40	        Byeong Hun An	
Patton Kizzire	8:50	        Chez Reavie	
Hideki Matsuyama	9:00	Patrick Reed	
			
Tee #1	        Starting Times	Tee #10	
Brandt Snedeker	12:00	        Ernie Els	
Brendan Steele	12:10	        Aaron Wise	
Pat Perez	12:20	        Harold Varner III	
Zach Johnson	12:30	        Brian Gay	
Abraham Ancer	12:40	        Brice Garnett	
J.J. Spaun	12:50	        Peter Uihlein	
Luke Donald	1:00	        Jason Dufner	
Ted Potter Jr.	1:10	        Scott Piercy	
Daniel Berger	1:20	        Whee Kim	
Matthew Wolff	1:30	        Stewart Cink	
Nick Watney	1:40	        Jimmy Walker	
Kevin Streelman	1:50	        Bronson Burgoon	
Kyle Stanley	2:00	        Charley Hoffman

