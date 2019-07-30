The Louis DeJoy & Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am Professional Pairings
**********Professional pairings for tomorrow’s/Wednesday’s Louis DeJoy & Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am at the Sedgefield Country Club**********
The Louis DeJoy & Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am
Professional Pairings
Tee #1 Starting Times Tee #10 Billy Horschel 7:00 Cameron Smith Paul Casey 7:10 Andrew Landry Jordan Spieth 7:20 Lucas Glover Alex Noren 7:30 Austin Cook Beau Hossler 7:40 Ryan Armour Padraig Harrington 7:50 Martin Kaymer Webb Simpson 8:00 Charles Howell III Brian Harman 8:10 Si Woo Kim Chesson Hadley 8:20 Luke List Bill Haas 8:30 Branden Grace Adam Hadwin 8:40 Byeong Hun An Patton Kizzire 8:50 Chez Reavie Hideki Matsuyama 9:00 Patrick Reed Tee #1 Starting Times Tee #10 Brandt Snedeker 12:00 Ernie Els Brendan Steele 12:10 Aaron Wise Pat Perez 12:20 Harold Varner III Zach Johnson 12:30 Brian Gay Abraham Ancer 12:40 Brice Garnett J.J. Spaun 12:50 Peter Uihlein Luke Donald 1:00 Jason Dufner Ted Potter Jr. 1:10 Scott Piercy Daniel Berger 1:20 Whee Kim Matthew Wolff 1:30 Stewart Cink Nick Watney 1:40 Jimmy Walker Kevin Streelman 1:50 Bronson Burgoon Kyle Stanley 2:00 Charley Hoffman
