Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Rockers, Dash, Copperheads and Royals all rolling to Wins tonight/Hoppers and Bulldogs OFF/HiToms fall to Snakes

South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 4, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 0
Rockers(49-41)/Blue Crabs(35-51)
TOG-2:27/Attendance 1,901 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:
Asheboro Copperheads 7, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5
HiToms(20-27)/Copperheads(21-25)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 678 at McCrary Park, in Asheboro, N.C.

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 4, Lynchburg Hillcats 1
Dash(56-46)/Hillcats(49-55)
TOG-3:23/Attendance 3,711 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 9, Elizabethon Twins 8
Royals(23-18)/Twins(21-19)
TOG-4:00/Attendance 393 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9)

