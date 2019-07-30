Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Rockers, Dash, Copperheads and Royals all rolling to Wins tonight/Hoppers and Bulldogs OFF/HiToms fall to Snakes
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 4, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 0
Rockers(49-41)/Blue Crabs(35-51)
TOG-2:27/Attendance 1,901 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Coastal Plain League:
Asheboro Copperheads 7, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5
HiToms(20-27)/Copperheads(21-25)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 678 at McCrary Park, in Asheboro, N.C.
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 4, Lynchburg Hillcats 1
Dash(56-46)/Hillcats(49-55)
TOG-3:23/Attendance 3,711 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 9, Elizabethon Twins 8
Royals(23-18)/Twins(21-19)
TOG-4:00/Attendance 393 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.