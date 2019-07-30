Wyndham Rewards Top 10 race enters final week at Wyndham Championship

$10 million in bonus money to be awarded following PGA TOUR’s Regular Season finale

Greensboro, North Carolina – As the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Regular Season concludes this week with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, for the first time in PGA TOUR history, a bonus pool of $10 million will be awarded to 10 players through the inaugural Wyndham Rewards Top 10. Combined with the event representing the final opportunity for players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, the Wyndham Championship has more at stake than ever before.

Thanks to the support of Wyndham Rewards® – the world’s most generous rewards program spanning more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally – the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 has placed a greater premium on performance throughout the 43-tournament PGA TOUR Regular Season. As a result, the $10 million will be split among the PGA TOUR’s top 10 Regular Season finishers in the FedExCup standings with the Regular Season champion taking home $2 million.

“Not only has the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 helped take the PGA TOUR Regular Season to a new level, it’s played a pivotal role in helping to elevate our award-winning rewards program with golf fans around the globe,” said Eliot Hamlisch, leader of Wyndham Rewards.

Of note

With his third victory of the season at last week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka clinched the top spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and will be awarded the $2 million prize after the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship.

Paul Casey, No. 8 in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, can move as high as fourth ($1.1 million prize) with a win at the Wyndham Championship. Casey returns to the event for the first time since 2015 when he finished T3.

At No. 13, Webb Simpson is one of eight players in the field who can move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 with a strong performance this week; Simpson has six top-10s in 10 previous starts at Sedgefield, including a win in 2011 and top-three finishes the last two seasons.

Joining Simpson with opportunities to reach the top 10 this week are Chez Reavie (14), Charles Howell III (17), Sungjae Im (25), Scott Piercy (26), Hideki Matsuyama (29), Lucas Glover (30) and Corey Conners (31).

“We’re thrilled with the excitement the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 has brought to the PGA TOUR Regular Season, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it all plays out this week at the Wyndham Championship,” said Andy Pazder, PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer. “On behalf of our players, our thanks goes to Wyndham for their partnership in highlighting and rewarding exceptional performance over the course of the Regular Season.”

The current standings are as follows, which includes potential bonuses for the 10 players currently among the Wyndham Rewards Top 10:

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Standings

Position Player Points Wins Top-10s Points Behind Starts Potential Bonus 1 Brooks Koepka 2,887 3 8 -- 18 $2 million 2 Rory McIlroy 2,315 2 12 572 16 $1.5 million 3 Matt Kuchar 2,313 2 8 574 19 $1.2 million 4 Xander Schauffele 1,858 2 5 1,029 18 $1.1 million 5 Gary Woodland 1,795 1 8 1,092 21 $1 million 6 Patrick Cantlay 1,730 1 8 1,157 18 $850,000 7 Dustin Johnson 1,686 1 7 1,201 16 $700,000 8 Paul Casey 1,574 1 6 1,313 19 $600,000 9 Jon Rahm 1,447 1 10 1,440 17 $550,000 10 Justin Rose 1,423 1 6 1,464 14 $500,000

ABOUT PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 27 countries (90 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

The PGA TOUR’s web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,200 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 77 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.