Guilford County High School Softball All-State and All-District Players from the 2019 Season
These names ran last week at the Greensboro.com HSXtra.com site and since they are Greensboro.com and we are GreensboroSports.com we decided to merge the two resources and let this fly, coming in from Greensboro.com and now being posted on GreensboroSports.com….
Incoming link from the News and Record, if you want to zip past and lay out right into the incoming softballs…..CLICK HERE
ALL-STATE
Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior….3-A Team
Northwest Guilford: CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore…..4-A Team
Page: P Natalie Brown, junior….4-A Team
Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore….4-A Team
Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore….3-A Team
ALL-DISTRICT AREA 5
Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior…..3-A Team and we didn’t see our old hard-working Wildcat on here, but she should have been….Lizzy Holleman…
Northeast Guilford: P Sydney Fields, senior….3-A Team
Northern Guilford: C Mea Clark, junior; CF Makalah Mitchell, junior; LF Chloe Templeman, sophomore…..3-A Team
Northwest Guilford: RF Madison Bowen, junior; 2B M’Kenzie Davis, sophomore; CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore; 1B Meghan Young, junior…4-A Team
Page: 3B Madelyn Albright, senior; P Natalie Brown, junior; CF Aleyah Terrell, freshman….4-A Team
Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; CF Erica Edwards, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore….4-A Team
Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; 1B/DP Kaelyn Rudolph, senior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore….3-A Team
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.