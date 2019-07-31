Guilford County High School Softball All-State and All-District Players from the 2019 Season

These names ran last week at the Greensboro.com HSXtra.com site and since they are Greensboro.com and we are GreensboroSports.com we decided to merge the two resources and let this fly, coming in from Greensboro.com and now being posted on GreensboroSports.com….

ALL-STATE

Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior….3-A Team

Northwest Guilford: CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore…..4-A Team

Page: P Natalie Brown, junior….4-A Team

Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore….4-A Team

Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore….3-A Team

ALL-DISTRICT AREA 5

Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior…..3-A Team and we didn’t see our old hard-working Wildcat on here, but she should have been….Lizzy Holleman…

Northeast Guilford: P Sydney Fields, senior….3-A Team

Northern Guilford: C Mea Clark, junior; CF Makalah Mitchell, junior; LF Chloe Templeman, sophomore…..3-A Team

Northwest Guilford: RF Madison Bowen, junior; 2B M’Kenzie Davis, sophomore; CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore; 1B Meghan Young, junior…4-A Team

Page: 3B Madelyn Albright, senior; P Natalie Brown, junior; CF Aleyah Terrell, freshman….4-A Team

Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; CF Erica Edwards, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore….4-A Team

Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; 1B/DP Kaelyn Rudolph, senior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore….3-A Team