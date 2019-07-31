High School Football Practice Times for Thursday and COLT Baseball Team leaving out Tonight at 10pm for Marion, Illinois
The Greensboro Green COLT Baseball team is leaving out TONIGHT/Wednesday at 10pm for the Colt World Series, in Marion, Illinois…The team will be traveling by bus, and their first game in the World Series is Friday morning at 9am Central Time vs. Covina, California….
First Day of High School Football Practice times for Thursday:
Northern Guilford Beginning at 8:15am
Northwest Guilford 8am-12 Noon overall, on field from 8:45am till 11:30am
Northeast Guilford 4:30pm till 8:30 Thursday and Friday/Saturday from 8-10:30am
Southeast Guilford 5-8pm and the first hour of practice is in the gym….
Dudley 6pm
Smith 6pm
More practice times to be added soon….
