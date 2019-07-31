High School Football Practice Times for Thursday and COLT Baseball Team leaving out Tonight at 10pm for Marion, Illinois

The Greensboro Green COLT Baseball team is leaving out TONIGHT/Wednesday at 10pm for the Colt World Series, in Marion, Illinois…The team will be traveling by bus, and their first game in the World Series is Friday morning at 9am Central Time vs. Covina, California….

First Day of High School Football Practice times for Thursday:

Northern Guilford Beginning at 8:15am

Northwest Guilford 8am-12 Noon overall, on field from 8:45am till 11:30am

Northeast Guilford 4:30pm till 8:30 Thursday and Friday/Saturday from 8-10:30am

Southeast Guilford 5-8pm and the first hour of practice is in the gym….

Dudley 6pm

Smith 6pm

More practice times to be added soon….