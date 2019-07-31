Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS) moving from the Minnesota Twins organization to the San Francisco Giants:OF involved in swap at Trade Deadline
from www.mlb.com:
The Minnesota Twins made a move to address their needs in the bullpen today, acquiring reliever Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants at the Trade Deadline, for prospects Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford High School/Appalachian State University, Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng.
Dyson will likely pitch high-leverage innings out of the Twins’ bullpen alongside Sergio Romo, who had also been acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins on Saturday and made his first appearance for the Twins on Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old Dyson had a 2.47 ERA in 49 relief appearances for the Giants this season and posted 47 strikeouts and only seven walks in 51 innings. Significantly, the right-hander is under team control through next season and has some postseason experience from his time with the Rangers in 2015 and ’16.
In return, the Twins traded a trio of Minor Leaguers to the Giants, headlined by power-hitting outfielder Davis, who clubbed 25 homers for Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester this season and has 67 homers in the Minor Leagues since he was selected in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
**********Jaylin Davis joins fellow-Guilford County baseball prospect Randy Norris Jr. in the San Francisco Giants organization/system, with Norris, an outfielder, playing currently with the Class A Augusta GreenJackets…..**********
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.