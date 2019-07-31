Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS) moving from the Minnesota Twins organization to the San Francisco Giants:OF involved in swap at Trade Deadline

from www.mlb.com:

The Minnesota Twins made a move to address their needs in the bullpen today, acquiring reliever Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants at the Trade Deadline, for prospects Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford High School/Appalachian State University, Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng.

Dyson will likely pitch high-leverage innings out of the Twins’ bullpen alongside Sergio Romo, who had also been acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins on Saturday and made his first appearance for the Twins on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old Dyson had a 2.47 ERA in 49 relief appearances for the Giants this season and posted 47 strikeouts and only seven walks in 51 innings. Significantly, the right-hander is under team control through next season and has some postseason experience from his time with the Rangers in 2015 and ’16.

In return, the Twins traded a trio of Minor Leaguers to the Giants, headlined by power-hitting outfielder Davis, who clubbed 25 homers for Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester this season and has 67 homers in the Minor Leagues since he was selected in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

**********Jaylin Davis joins fellow-Guilford County baseball prospect Randy Norris Jr. in the San Francisco Giants organization/system, with Norris, an outfielder, playing currently with the Class A Augusta GreenJackets…..**********