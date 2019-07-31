Looking at the List of our High School Football Coaches in Guilford County, as we get ready to hit the new 2019 Season

Here is our List of High School Football Coaches in Guilford County, as we hit the new 2019 season….We will be giving you the coach, his team, number of years with that team, and his overall record, with his current team….

***************High School Football Coaches in Guilford County***************

Steven Davis(Dudley High School) 2019 will be his 16th year as head coach of the Panthers(169-41)

Wayne Jones(High Point Central HS) 13th year(75-70)

Erik Westberg(Northern Guilford HS) 4th year(18-18)

Darryl Brown(Grimsley HS) 4th year(15-20)

Brandon Wiggins(Smith HS) 4th year(11-23)

Kennedy Tinsley(Southeast Guilford HS) 3rd year(23-5)

Jared Rolfes(Page HS) 3rd year(17-8)

Johnny Boykin(Ragsdale HS) 3rd year(14-10)

Earl Bates(Northeast Guilford HS) 3rd year(13-11)

Kevin Wallace(Northwest Guilford HS) 3rd year(7-16)

Bear Bradley(Southern Guilford HS) 3rd year(5-17)

Brian Terwilliger(Western Guilford HS) 2nd year(1-10)

Chuck Doak(Southwest Guilford HS) 1st year(0-0)

Tony Aguilar(Eastern Guilford HS) 1st year(0-0)

Mitchell Jenkins(High Point Andrews HS) 1st year(0-0)

*****Scott Bell(High Point Christian Academy) 6th year(46-11)*****