Second Annual Pigskin for Hodgkin’s Football Game coming up on October 5 at Northwest Guilford HS

On October 5th the Second Annual Pigskin for Hodgkin’s will be played at Northwest Guilford High School.

This charity flag football game will feature former High School and College athletes from the area.

Familiar faces from Northwest Guilford, Northern Guilford, Grimsley, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill will all compete in the game.

Inspired by Karly Billips’ battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2018, this game raises money for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma research and the organizations that assist families going through treatments. Organizations such as Emily’s Kids, Arts for Life, and Make a Wish relieve the stress and pressures that families face as they undergo treatments.

Pigskin for Hodgkin’s is our way to give back to the organizations that were so supportive and to assist in finding a cure for this disease.

The gates will open at 11 am on October 5th, and the game will kick-off at 1 pm.

Food will be available for purchase, and there will also be a silent auction during the game.

Admission is a minimum of a $1 donation at the door with all proceeds going to one of the aforementioned charitable organizations.

**********Here is a partial list of the participants for the Football Game on October 5th at Northwest Guilford High School.**********

Participants:

Hampton Billips- Northwest Guilford/NC State (Football)

Zak Kuder- NC State (Football)

Stephen Morrison- NC State (Football)

Clay Shelton- Northwest Guilford/ Gardner-Webb (Football)

Jon Hopkins- Northern Guilford (Lacrosse)

Robert Wilcox- Northern Guilford/ NC State (Football)

Chris Ripberger- Northern Guilford/ UNC-Chapel Hill (Football)

Clark Eyers- NC State (Football)

Kyle Bambard- NC State (Football)

Parker Frazier- Northwest Guilford/Greensboro College (Football)

Christian Dix- Northwest Guilford/ Brevard (Football)

David Everest- Northwest Guilford (Basketball)

Jason Slate- Northwest Guilford (Lacrosse)

Luke Mulvey- Grimsley (Lacrosse)

Davion Allred- NC State (Football)

Airius Moore- NC State (Football)

Peter Hennigan- Northwest Guilford (Football)

Shane Mai- Northwest Guilford (Football)