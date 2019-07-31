WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES MARGARITAVILLE AT THE WYNDHAM LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As part of its effort to elevate up-and-coming music stars while developing the music scene in central North Carolina, the Wyndham Championship is scheduling eight different bands to perform at Margaritaville at the Wyndham this week, the tournament announced today. The 80th anniversary Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 winners, is underway at Sedgefield Country Club.

Headlined by the Davin McCoy Band which will play every day through Sunday, these groups will perform multiple shows each day of tournament week through Sunday. The Davin McCoy Band could be considered the Margaritaville at the Wyndham “House Band” having also played the Wyndham Championship last year. The Davin McCoy Band is a regular act at the LandShark Bar & Grill in Lake Lanier, Ga. McCoy is considered a “gifted singer-songwriter making a name for himself with insightful songwriting and impassioned vocals.”

East Carolina University alumna Kasey Tyndall was in nursing school when she won a radio station contest to sing “We Were Us” with Keith Urban. Soon after, she left her dreams of becoming a nurse behind and moved to Nashville. About Tyndall and her second release, “Bar That’s Open,” Rolling Stone wrote, “A hard rock-country bada** with the best song about a watering hole since Toby Keith’s “I Love This Bar.” Tyndall will play two sets on both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

“Music has an amazing ability to bring us all together, no matter what our unique backgrounds may be,” the Rocky Mount, N.C. native said. “I particularly love that about country music – it’s a genre big enough for all of us. And as a female, I can only aspire to be me, to be true to myself and the style of music I’m making, all while trying to make the world a better place through songs.”

Gyth Rigdon, 25, finished in second place in The Voice Season 16 on NBC. The Singer, La., native recently performed at The Carolina Country Music Festival and played with Hootie and the Blowfish in Texas. His only appearance will be Wednesday, July 31 at 2 p.m.

Love and Theft, featuring Charlotte’s Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles, will perform on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 1. The single, Angel Eyes, became their first No. 1 single in 2011 and is now just one of their many successful songs.

Adam Craig will perform Friday, Aug. 2 at 3:30 p.m. He was named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists you need to know” in the summer of 2016. He previously opened for Lady Antebellum.

Kevin Mac is known as an incredible songwriter who has opened for REO Speedwagon, Martina McBride, Phil Vasser, Darryl Worley and Kenny Chesney. Mac will play at Margaritaville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Rebel Union will play Margaritaville at the Wyndham at 3:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 and 3:30 on Sunday, Aug. 4. This acoustic quartet from Nashville plays beautiful harmonies in an energetic show.

Martin McDaniel will play two sets on Tuesday, July 30. The Nashville-based musician grew up in Alabama and moved to Nashville in 2008 to pursue his musical ambitions. Today, he plays nationwide including serving as an opening act for artists such as Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Bully Currington and Alan Jackson.

The complete Margaritaville at the Wyndham live music schedule is below:

Wednesday, July 31:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Davin McCoy Band 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Gyth Rigdon 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Davin McCoy Band 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 Love & Theft

Thursday, Aug. 1:

11 a.m. – Noon: David McCoy Band 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Kasey Tyndall 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Love & Theft 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Kasey Tyndall 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. David McCoy Band

Friday, Aug. 2:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Davin McCoy Band 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Kasey Tyndall 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Davin McCoy Band 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Adam Craig 4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m. Kasey Tyndall 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Adam Craig

Saturday, Aug. 3:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Davin McCoy Band 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Kevin Mac 2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Davin McCoy Band 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Rebel Union 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Kevin Mac

Sunday, Aug, 4:

11 a.m. – Noon: Davin McCoy Band 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Rebel Union 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Kevin Mac 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Rebel Union 4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Davin McCoy Band

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,200 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 77 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award- winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations