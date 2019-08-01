Dudley High School Football Player Selected as a National Blue-Grey All American

Marlon Darby, Jr.(DJ), from James B. Dudley High School, has been selected as a National Blue-Grey All American.

This selection was made based on his previous season film footage and his Blue-Grey Combine results which were measured against 6750 participants representing 39 US States according to the Blue-Grey Selection Committee.

He will be 1 of 55 players representing the East Team in a national televised bowl game to be held Monday January 20th, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Dallas Cowboy’s AT&T Stadium.

Player/Student Stats:

Marlon Darby, Jr. #30 Dudley High School Running Back/Slot Receiver

2020 Graduate, 4.6 GPA, Ranked 2nd in Class, 1230 SAT Score

For Marlon Darby video on HUDL, CLICK HERE.

To check out some of Marlon Darby’s key area/local/regional combine numbers, CLICK HERE.