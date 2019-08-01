Dudley High School Football Player Selected as a National Blue-Grey All American
Marlon Darby, Jr.(DJ), from James B. Dudley High School, has been selected as a National Blue-Grey All American.
This selection was made based on his previous season film footage and his Blue-Grey Combine results which were measured against 6750 participants representing 39 US States according to the Blue-Grey Selection Committee.
He will be 1 of 55 players representing the East Team in a national televised bowl game to be held Monday January 20th, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Dallas Cowboy’s AT&T Stadium.
Player/Student Stats:
Marlon Darby, Jr. #30 Dudley High School Running Back/Slot Receiver
2020 Graduate, 4.6 GPA, Ranked 2nd in Class, 1230 SAT Score
For Marlon Darby video on HUDL, CLICK HERE.
To check out some of Marlon Darby’s key area/local/regional combine numbers, CLICK HERE.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.