Looking around at some of the Guilford County teams as football practice gets rolling today

Great video on Eastern Guilford Wildcats football as the season gets started today, and video in from Coach Tony Aguilar…from Twitter,

CLICK HERE…

First Day of High School Football Practice times for Thursday:

Northern Guilford Beginning at 8:15am

Northwest Guilford 8am-12 Noon overall, on field from 8:45am till 11:30am

Grimsley 9am

Northeast Guilford 4:30pm till 8:30 Thursday and Friday/Saturday from 8-10:30am

Southeast Guilford 5-8pm and the first hour of practice is in the gym….

Dudley 6pm

Smith 6pm

Southwest Guilford 6pm

More practice times to be added soon….

Charlotte Olympic Football Jamboree on Friday August 16:

(5pm)

Dudley Panthers

Charlotte Olympic

Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Vance

Central Academy

Blythewood, South Carolina

Northwest Cabarrus