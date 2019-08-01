Looking around at some of the Guilford County teams as football practice gets rolling today
Great video on Eastern Guilford Wildcats football as the season gets started today, and video in from Coach Tony Aguilar…from Twitter,
First Day of High School Football Practice times for Thursday:
Northern Guilford Beginning at 8:15am
Northwest Guilford 8am-12 Noon overall, on field from 8:45am till 11:30am
Grimsley 9am
Northeast Guilford 4:30pm till 8:30 Thursday and Friday/Saturday from 8-10:30am
Southeast Guilford 5-8pm and the first hour of practice is in the gym….
Dudley 6pm
Smith 6pm
Southwest Guilford 6pm
More practice times to be added soon….
Charlotte Olympic Football Jamboree on Friday August 16:
(5pm)
Dudley Panthers
Charlotte Olympic
Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Vance
Central Academy
Blythewood, South Carolina
Northwest Cabarrus
