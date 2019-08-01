Talking about the 2019 High School Football Season Today, with Southeast Guilford Falcons head football coach, Kennedy Tinsley

We made it down to the “Bottom” today at Southeast Guilford High School, and we were right there in the middle of the SEG Falcons first practice of the new season….The “Bottom” is the lower field at SEG, and that is where the SEG Falcons were working today…Coach Kennedy Tinsley hit on our 7 on 7 question session once practice was complete and he also did our Two-Minute Warning and that will be up here soon in the form of video…We saw the “Falcon Family” working hard today and they are working to develop the best possible “Falcons Finish”…Coach Tinsley, assistant coach Kyle Faust, assistant coach Damon Coiro, assistant coach Adam Clay, trainer Mark White, they were all there today, at SEG, and there was no rain….There was some thunder and lightning and at the end of practice, they had to hustle the players off of the field in a hurry, but Joe Sirera from the News and Record hung tough, and got his interview work done with Coach Tinsley, and two of the SEG Falcon players…Plenty of SEG coaches and players working hard today, at Southeast Guilford High School…Southeast Guilford will start their way off, down there in “The Bottom”, and work their way back up to the game field….

Check out our Q and A session with Coach Tinsley, as he goes into 7-on-7 mode with us and answers these key questions about high school football practice and the upcoming season…More coaches on the way, so stay tuned, but tonight here we go with Southeast Guilford HS head football coach, Kennedy Tinsley……

Here is our talk today with Coach Kennedy Tinsley, the head football coach at Southeast Guilford High School…..

A Seven-on-Seven Series of questions for Coach Tinsley….

1)For your program to reach the playoffs, what will your record need to be this season?

Coach Tinsley: More important than the record, which last year turned out to be (14-2), we want to be on top of where our team is going, come playoff time. Not the location of our games as where we are going, where we are as a team…We need to be a team that can FINISH…Finish all reps, Finish all of our classes, Finish our work outside the classroom…FINISH.

2)Who will be your team leaders on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams?

Coach Tinsley: On Offense is OL Montrell Walker and our quarterback Zion Fleming…On Defense we look to ILB Mack Tobin and OLB Justin Fleming….Key Special Teams kick returner is Jalen Fairley and the rest of the kicking game is right now a work-in-progress and is coming along fine.

3)What do remember about about your football practice days, back when you were playing high school football?

Coach Tinsley: The practices I was a part of at Dudley High School, were BIG on Discipline…Our coach Steven Daivs was very tough and the Discipline we learned back then is still a BIG part of what we try and do here at Southeast Guilford today, but for our program back at Dudley, it was all about Discipline……”Dudley Discipline”…

4)Why do you love coaching football?

Coach Tinsley: The game entails building Team Brotherhood….You impact young men and show them you care about how they perform on the Field for the Falcons, how they perform and carry out their assignments in the Falcon Classroom and how they perform and behave, when they go out into the Falcon Community….These young men are representing Southeast Guilford, their families and themselves, and we need to teach them the core values that will make all that they are doing for positive improvement, stand up and be counted, when their work here is done…We want to teach them the right way to represent and when they do that, we will be pleased…We are building young men and when we are successful in that conquest, we have done a good thing and we are proud of our results and that again, is building, “The Complete Football Player”…..

5)If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?

Coach Tinsley: I would hope to be an Athletic Director, or working in a church…I would be working in some phase of a church ministry….

6)Best team in the county other than your Southeast Guilford Falcons?

Coach Tinsley: Dudley would be at the top and not too far behind right now would be, Grimsley….I am sold on Grimsley, and we will be facing the Whirlies this season…

7)What’s the first thing you do in practice each day?

Coach Tinsley: We begin practice by trying to build and instill enthusiasm….We want these kids/young men to be showing energy and enthusiasm…If they are having Fun, then they won’t mind doing what we ask of them in practice, so we have to set the tone early in practice and be sure they are pumped up and ready to go at it hard….We want to make sure that they can push it….Any assortment of our drills that get out kids going, those are the ones that work, and they get us working right each day….

Coach Tinsley video interview, is on the way…..

Coach Kennedy Tinsley talking with us in our Two-Minute Warning…He gives us what it will take for Southeast Guilford to be successful in 2019 and his warning for the opposition, his warning for his own players and it will take for his SEG team to become, a “Falcons Team That Can Finish”….We extended the Two-Minute Warning, since Coach Tinsley was on a roll, and with this being the “First Day” of practice for the new season, let the “Coach Go Long”….

I think you will like/enjoy the interview, Click On below for the Video Show, with SEG Coach Kennedy Tinsley….