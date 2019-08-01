Talking with Coach Darryl Brown about Grimsley Football 2019

I missed the Grimsley Whirlies football practice this morning, but I caught up with the Whirlies head coach Darryl Brown this afternoon and was able to give Coach Brown our 7 on 7 series of questions, as we approach the 2019 high school football season, in Guilford County…

Grimsley’s practice field was pretty much underwater this morning, from last night’s/Wednesday night’s downpour/deluge of rain and Grimsley was able to move today’s first official practice of the new season, over to the Guilford College Quakers’ turf field…

Grimsley at Guilford College this morning and Coach Brown on the phone with us this afternoon….We are working to catch Coach Brown after practice, at Grimsley on Friday, for a brief video interview….Looking to catch up with Kennedy Tinsley, head coach of the Southeast Guilford Falcons, later on this afternoon/early evening and more coaches on the way, as the season draws closer….

Here is our talk today with Coach Darryl Brown, the head football coach at Grimsley High School…..

A Seven-on-Seven Series of questions for Coach Brown….

1)For your program to reach the playoffs, what will your record need to be this season?

Coach Brown:We were (7-6) last season and we need to work to improve upon that….

2)Who will be your team leaders on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams?

Coach Brown:Offense it will have to be Quarterback, senior Chris Zellous…On Defense we look to junior Inside Linebacker Quentin Williamson…Special Teams we have Punter Myles Gowens, Kickers Jake Henry and Lee Carrico, Long-Snapper Lawson Albright, along with Cam Allison and Sincere Burnette….

3)What do remember about about your football practice days, back when you were playing high school football?

Coach Brown:Thing are much different now…Back in those days, today would have been the first day of practice….The “First Day” was “The First Day”….There was no Spring Football, no 7 on 7’s, and different from back then, now there are no more two-a-day practices…For the most part now, our teams only practice once per day, in Guilford County…With all the work we do in the off-season from running, weightlifting, 7 on 7’s and Spring Practices, we should be prepared to play a football game/regular season game, on August 1…..

4)Why do you love coaching football?

Coach Brown:It’s the relationships you build with the players, it all comes down to you have everybody working to create a winning and successful product, and that is what you love to do…Build those relationships that have young men working together and having success playing football…..In the end, “The Team Effort”, leads to and creates a winning culture….

5)If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?

Coach Brown: I have no idea what I would be doing…I have been coaching and teaching for 20 years, and have now been a head coach for 15 years, so this is all I have ever had time to focus on…..

6)Best team in the county other than your Grimsley Whirlies?

Coach Brown:For now I would go with these four, Dudley, Southeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, and Page…We have a lot of good teams right now in Guilford County….

7)What’s the first thing you do in practice each day?

Coach Brown:We begin with groups and we call these, “Win Groups”…We start with groups and work on the little/small things that will make us a better football team, and lead to Grimsley having a better overall football program…Stretching, Snapping, Kicking, with our WIN Groups and this helps us to teach and show, that the ‘small’ things matter…..

**********We thank Coach Darryl Brown for his time today and we hope to a have a video feature up here tomorrow with Coach Brown, coming out his Friday morning practice….**********