Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Rockers, Copperheads, Royals all on the Right Side/Dash on the Left Side tonight/W’s go to the right and L’s go to the left(HiToms get the C-Note with Cancellation)
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, West Virginia 4 Power
WP:Nicacio(1-1)/LP:Rhinehart(0-1)…GSO HR:Davis(9)
Hoppers(64-43/20-18)…Power(55-54/18-21)
TOG-2:57/Attendance 1,445 at Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston, West Virginia
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 6, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5
Rockers(50-41)/Blue Crabs(35-52)
TOG-3:11/Attendance 1,957 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Coastal Plain League:
Forest City Owls at High Point-Thomasville HiToms Cancelled
Asheboro Copperheads 12, Gastonia Grizzlies 10
Copperheads(10-10) Second Half
Carolina League:
Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3
Dash(56-47)/Hillcats(50-55)
TOG-2:48/Attendance 2,566 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 7, Elizabethon Twins 6
Royals(24-18)/Twins(21-20)
TOG-3:16/Attendance 667 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League/CVCL:
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9)
