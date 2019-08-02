Caldwell Academy Volleyball 2019 Season will open with the Calvary Cougars Volleyball Classic

**********The girls Volleyball Team from Caldwell Academy(THE EAGLES) kick off its 2019 season by playing in the Calvary Cougars Volleyball Classic on AUG 9th & 10th. They will play the following 5 teams, their 2018 record is as follows……….**********

Caldwell Academy 2018 record 23W 6L # 4 seed NCISAA 3A State tournament

finished Runner Up State Champs

Cary Christian 2018 record 20W 4L # 3 seed NCISAA 3A State Tournament

lost in semi finals

Coastal Christian 2018 record 12W 6L lost in 2nd round of NCISAA 3A State Tournament

Asheville Christian 2018 record 19W 5L # 1 seed NCISAA 3A State Tournament

lost in semi finals

Arendell Parrottt 2018 record 21W 0L # 2 seed NCISAA 3A State Tournament

won State Championship

Gaston Day 2018 record 22W 9L # 1 seed NCISAA 2A State Tournament

Runner Up State Champions

++++++++++Courtesy of Bob Black, BIG Caldwell Academy fan and booster……++++++++++