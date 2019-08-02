Home Slice Pizza and Subs Trivia Question for this week:Winner Receives a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs
Today/this week, we are looking for the perfect backfield….
The three running backs were known as the “Perfect Backfield” and this is an NFL question and if you can tell us the names of the three men that made up that “Perfect Backfield”, send us those answers to andy@greensborosports.com….That address again is andy@greensborosports.com….
Who made up that ‘Perfect Backfield”??? And our WINNER receives a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs, on Hunt Club Road at Guilford College Road, near the Guilford College campus; in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center on Fleming Road, near the Food Lion and in the Cardinal Community; and on West Gate City Blvd., near UNCG….
Home Slice Pizza and Subs, and you get a FREE Two-Topping Pizza, if you can tell us who made up that “Perfect Backfield”, from the National Football League…..
Answers to andy@greensborosports.com…..
Andy Durham said,
Brandon Cannon is our winner today and correctly sent in the names of:
Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris as the “Perfect Backfield” from the Miami Dolphins perfect season of 1972…Miami a perfect (17-0) in 1972 and they defeated the Washington Redskins in the Super Bowl..
Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick were nicknamed Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Eugene “Mercury” Morris was just as talented and even faster than Kiick and Csonka…The three all complimented each other very well and they all got along real well and are still good friends to this day…
Last I heard, Jim Kiick was having some problems with dementia, but the other two, Csonka and Kiick were doing OK…
Brandon Cannon our Winner today/this week…
Others came in after BC, but like he was shot out of a cannon, Brandon Cannon was in first with the correct answers today…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.