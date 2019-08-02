Home Slice Pizza and Subs Trivia Question for this week:Winner Receives a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

Today/this week, we are looking for the perfect backfield….

The three running backs were known as the “Perfect Backfield” and this is an NFL question and if you can tell us the names of the three men that made up that “Perfect Backfield”, send us those answers to andy@greensborosports.com….That address again is andy@greensborosports.com….

Who made up that ‘Perfect Backfield”??? And our WINNER receives a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs, on Hunt Club Road at Guilford College Road, near the Guilford College campus; in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center on Fleming Road, near the Food Lion and in the Cardinal Community; and on West Gate City Blvd., near UNCG….

Home Slice Pizza and Subs, and you get a FREE Two-Topping Pizza, if you can tell us who made up that “Perfect Backfield”, from the National Football League…..

Answers to andy@greensborosports.com…..