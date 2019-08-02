Kernersville Bulldogs pull off big upset and now will play for the CVCL Tournament Title:’Dogs vs. Fuquay-Varina on Saturday in Roanoke, Virginia

The Kernersville Bulldogs defeated the defending Carolina Virginia Collegiate League Champions Fungo of Raleigh 8-6 to advance to Roanoke, Va’s CVCL championship 2-of-3 series finals against the Fuquay Varina Twins.

The first two games will be played at Kiwanis Park starting at 2 PM Saturday.

Kernersville used the big bats of UNCG Hogan Windish, 2-4 with 2 rbis, Guilford College’s Ellis Stokes 2-4 with 2 rbis, GTCC’s Brandon Ammons 1-3 with a 2 rbi double for the win their 33rd of the summer.

Luke Kimrey of East Forsyth and Mars Hill picked up the win with clutch save from Chase Walter of Georgetown in relief.

Courtesy of Dale Ijames, Kernersville Bulldogs Baseball….