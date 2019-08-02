Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:All in teams in action Win tonight:Hoppers, Rockers, Dash, Copperheads all in the “Winner’s Circle” and others take a night OFF

South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, West Virginia Power 2
WP:Selby(5-3)/LP:Fisher(0-1)/SV:De Los Santos(9)…HR GSO’s Jonah Davis(10)
Hoppers(65-43/21-18)…Power(55-55/18-22)
TOG-2:57/Attendance 1,369 at Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston, West Virginia

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 4, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 1
Rockers(51-41)/Blue Crabs(33-53)
TOG-2:48/Attendance 1,843 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms at Martinsville Mustangs Postponed

Asheboro Copperheads 8, Forest City Owls 7
Copperheads(11-11) Second Half

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 9, Lynchburg Hillcats 7
Dash(57-47)/Hillcats(50-56)
TOG-3:12/Attendance 5,972 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals(24-18) OFF

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9)

