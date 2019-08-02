Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:All in teams in action Win tonight:Hoppers, Rockers, Dash, Copperheads all in the “Winner’s Circle” and others take a night OFF
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, West Virginia Power 2
WP:Selby(5-3)/LP:Fisher(0-1)/SV:De Los Santos(9)…HR GSO’s Jonah Davis(10)
Hoppers(65-43/21-18)…Power(55-55/18-22)
TOG-2:57/Attendance 1,369 at Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston, West Virginia
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 4, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 1
Rockers(51-41)/Blue Crabs(33-53)
TOG-2:48/Attendance 1,843 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms at Martinsville Mustangs Postponed
Asheboro Copperheads 8, Forest City Owls 7
Copperheads(11-11) Second Half
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 9, Lynchburg Hillcats 7
Dash(57-47)/Hillcats(50-56)
TOG-3:12/Attendance 5,972 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals(24-18) OFF
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.