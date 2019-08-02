Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club with Tee Times for Saturday’s Third Round:Byeong Hun An your clubhouse leader at 62/65(127)
2019 Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club
Third Round Pairings and Starting Times
Saturday, August 3, 2019
TEE #1
7:25 Kyle Jones Grapevine, TX 67 69 136
7:30 Richy Werenski West Palm Beach, FL 68 68 136
Michael Thompson Sea Island, GA 69 67 136
7:40 Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, IA 68 68 136
Peter Uihlein Jupiter, FL 68 68 136
7:50 Alex Cejka Germany 69 67 136
Wyndham Clark Las Vegas, NV 68 68 136
8:00 Sam Ryder Atlantic Beach, FL 68 68 136
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Thailand 64 72 136
8:10 Daniel Berger Jupiter, FL 69 67 136
Alex Noren Sweden 69 67 136
8:20 J.J. Spaun Los Angeles, CA 67 69 136
Mike Weir Brights Grove, ON, Canada 67 69 136
8:30 Alex Prugh Spokane, WA 66 70 136
Hank Lebioda Orlando, FL 71 65 136
8:40 Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN 63 72 135
Harris English Sea Island, GA 68 68 136
8:50 Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 69 66 135
Branden Grace George, South Africa 67 68 135
9:00 Russell Knox Inverness, Scotland 67 68 135
Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 68 67 135
9:10 Tom Hoge Fargo, ND 66 69 135
Lucas Glover Greenville, SC 67 68 135
9:20 Wes Roach Knoxville, TN 67 68 135
Roberto Díaz San Antonio, TX 67 68 135
9:30 Scott Brown Aiken, SC 67 68 135
Roger Sloan Merritt, Canada 69 66 135
9:40 Tyler Duncan Columbus, IN 68 67 135
Sebastián Muñoz Bogota, Colombia 69 66 135
9:50 Aaron Wise Las Vegas, NV 71 64 135
Corey Conners Listowel, ON, Canada 69 66 135
10:00 Anirban Lahiri Bangalore, India 67 67 134
José de Jesús Rodríguez Irapuato, Gto., Mexico 67 67 134
10:10 Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 64 70 134
Vaughn Taylor Augusta, GA 68 66 134
10:20 Austin Cook Jonesboro, AR 66 68 134
Patrick Reed Houston, TX 68 66 134
10:30 Bill Haas Greenville, SC 66 68 134
Roberto Castro Atlanta, GA 66 68 134
10:40 Paul Peterson St. Simons Island, GA 68 66 134
Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 70 64 134
10:50 Kyle Stanley Gig Harbor, WA 65 69 134
John Chin Temecula, CA 67 67 134
11:00 Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 65 69 134
Ted Potter, Jr. Ocala, FL 64 70 134
11:10 Joel Dahmen Clarkston, WA 65 68 133
Boo Weekley East Milton, FL 67 67 134
11:20 Chez Reavie Scottsdale, AZ 66 67 133
Seamus Power Waterford, Ireland 64 69 133
11:30 Joaquin Niemann Chile 67 66 133
Russell Henley Kiawah Island, SC 69 64 133
11:40 Cameron Davis Sydney, Australia 66 67 133
Carlos Ortiz Guadalajara, Mexico 69 64 133
11:50 Collin Morikawa La Cañada, CA 66 67 133
Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, TN 69 64 133
12:00 Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 69 64 133
Andrew Landry Austin, TX 65 68 133
12:10 Brandon Harkins Scottsdale, AZ 68 64 132
Viktor Hovland Oslo, Norway 66 66 132
12:20 Brian Harman St. Simons Island, GA 67 65 132
Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 66 66 132
12:30 Matthew Wolff Agoura Hills, CA 65 67 132
Johnson Wagner Charlotte, NC 63 69 132
12:40 Shawn Stefani Houston, TX 66 66 132
Brian Stuard Jackson, MI 66 66 132
12:50 Fabián Gómez Chaco, Argentina 67 64 131
Sepp Straka Athens, GA 65 66 131
1:00 Si Woo Kim Seoul, South Korea 66 65 131
Rory Sabbatini Bratislava, Slovakia 63 68 131
1:10 Jordan Spieth Dallas, TX 64 67 131
Bud Cauley Jacksonville Beach, FL 65 66 131
1:20 J.T. Poston St. Simons Island, GA 65 65 130
Charles Howell III Windermere, FL 66 65 131
1:30 Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 64 66 130
Paul Casey Surrey, England 65 65 130
1:40 Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 64 65 129
Mackenzie Hughes Dundas, Ontario, Canada 63 66 129
1:50 Adam Svensson Surrey, British Columbia, Canada 68 61 129
Josh Teater Lexington, KY 64 65 129
2:00 Sungjae Im Jeju-Si, Jeju-do, South Korea 62 67 129
Patton Kizzire Sea Island, GA 65 64 129
2:10 Byeong Hun An Seoul, South Korea 62 65 127
Brice Garnett Gallatin, MO 64 64 128
Courtesy of Rob Goodman Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations
