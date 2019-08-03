Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Greensboro Green Colts in action TODAY at Noon/Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms and Dash all stash Wins on Friday night/K’ville Bulldogs are in CVCL Finals
COLT Baseball World Series in Marion, Illinois:
Game One
Covina, California 10, Greenboro Green 3
**********Saturday:Greensboro Green(0-1) vs. Marion, Illinois(0-1) Saturday at 12 Noon**********
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, West Virginia Power 5
WP:Martin(2-0)/Reyes(0-1)
Hoppers(65-44/21-19)…(56-55/19-22)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 2,978 at Applachian Power Park, in Charleston, West Virginia
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 5, Long Island Ducks 2
Rockers(52-41)/Ducks(53-37)
TOG-2:35/Attendance 5,674 at Bethpage Ballpark on Long Island, N.Y.
Coastal Plain League:
Game One
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1, Martinsville Mustangs 0
Game Two
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 12, Martinsville Mustangs 0
HiToms(22-27)
Forest City Owls 3, Asheboro Copperheads 1….Game Cancelled
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 2, Carolina Mudcats 1
Dash(57-48)/Mudcats(57-54)
TOG-3:29/Attendance 5,050 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Kingsport Mets 9, Burlington Royals 1
Royals(24-19)/Mets(19-23)
TOG-2:37/Attendance 1,030 at Hunter Wright Stadium, in Kingsport, Tennessee
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs 8, Wake Forest Fungo 6
Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9)
