Round Three Results from the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club and Round Four Pairings, as we head to the Final Day, with Byeong Hun An your leader at 17-under par 193, going into “Sunday at Sedgefield”
2019 Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club
Final Round Pairings and Starting Times
Sunday, August 4, 2019
TEE #1
8:30 Harris English Sea Island, GA 68 68 70 206
Lucas Glover Greenville, SC 67 68 71 206
8:40 Sam Ryder Atlantic Beach, FL 68 68 70 206
J.J. Spaun Los Angeles, CA 67 69 70 206
8:50 Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, IA 68 68 70 206
Peter Uihlein Jupiter, FL 68 68 70 206
9:00 Joel Dahmen Clarkston, WA 65 68 72 205
Michael Thompson Sea Island, GA 69 67 70 206
9:10 Roger Sloan Merritt, Canada 69 66 70 205
Ted Potter, Jr. Ocala, FL 64 70 71 205
9:20 Alex Noren Sweden 69 67 69 205
Branden Grace George, South Africa 67 68 70 205
9:30 Alex Cejka Germany 69 67 69 205
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Thailand 64 72 69 205
9:40 John Chin Temecula, CA 67 67 70 204
Seamus Power Waterford, Ireland 64 69 71 204
9:50 José de Jesús Rodríguez Irapuato, Gto., Mexico 67 67 70 204
Patrick Reed Houston, TX 68 66 70 204
10:00 Russell Knox Inverness, Scotland 67 68 69 204
Tyler Duncan Columbus, IN 68 67 69 204
10:10 Richy Werenski West Palm Beach, FL 68 68 68 204
Mike Weir Brights Grove, ON, Canada 67 69 68 204
10:20 Collin Morikawa La Cañada, CA 66 67 70 203
Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 66 66 71 203
10:30 Roberto Castro Atlanta, GA 66 68 69 203
Boo Weekley East Milton, FL 67 67 69 203
10:40 Sebastián Muñoz Bogota, Colombia 69 66 68 203
Bill Haas Greenville, SC 66 68 69 203
10:50 Wes Roach Knoxville, TN 67 68 68 203
Scott Brown Aiken, SC 67 68 68 203
11:00 Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 69 64 69 202
Daniel Berger Jupiter, FL 69 67 67 203
11:10 Joaquin Niemann Chile 67 66 69 202
Cameron Davis Sydney, Australia 66 67 69 202
11:20 Paul Peterson St. Simons Island, GA 68 66 68 202
Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 65 69 68 202
11:30 Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 64 70 68 202
Vaughn Taylor Augusta, GA 68 66 68 202
11:40 Brandon Harkins Scottsdale, AZ 68 64 69 201
Anirban Lahiri Bangalore, India 67 67 68 202
11:50 Kyle Stanley Gig Harbor, WA 65 69 67 201
Chez Reavie Scottsdale, AZ 66 67 68 201
12:00 Josh Teater Lexington, KY 64 65 71 200
Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 69 66 66 201
12:10 Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, TN 69 64 67 200
Bud Cauley Jacksonville Beach, FL 65 66 69 200
12:20 Austin Cook Jonesboro, AR 66 68 66 200
Russell Henley Kiawah Island, SC 69 64 67 200
12:30 Aaron Wise Las Vegas, NV 71 64 65 200
Corey Conners Listowel, ON, Canada 69 66 65 200
12:40 Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 68 67 65 200
Roberto Díaz San Antonio, TX 67 68 65 200
12:50 Adam Svensson Surrey, British Columbia, Canada 68 61 70 199
Sungjae Im Jeju-Si, Jeju-do, South Korea 62 67 70 199
1:00 Si Woo Kim Seoul, South Korea 66 65 68 199
Charles Howell III Windermere, FL 66 65 68 199
1:10 Shawn Stefani Houston, TX 66 66 67 199
Brian Stuard Jackson, MI 66 66 67 199
1:20 Matthew Wolff Agoura Hills, CA 65 67 67 199
Johnson Wagner Charlotte, NC 63 69 67 199
1:30 Patton Kizzire Sea Island, GA 65 64 69 198
Carlos Ortiz Guadalajara, Mexico 69 64 66 199
1:40 Sepp Straka Athens, GA 65 66 67 198
Mackenzie Hughes Dundas, Ontario, Canada 63 66 69 198
1:50 Andrew Landry Austin, TX 65 68 65 198
Brian Harman St. Simons Island, GA 67 65 66 198
2:00 Rory Sabbatini Bratislava, Slovakia 63 68 66 197
Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 70 64 64 198
2:10 Paul Casey Surrey, England 65 65 66 196
Fabián Gómez Chaco, Argentina 67 64 66 197
2:20 Viktor Hovland Oslo, Norway 66 66 64 196
J.T. Poston St. Simons Island, GA 65 65 66 196
2:30 Brice Garnett Gallatin, MO 64 64 66 194
Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 64 66 65 195
2:40 Byeong Hun An Seoul, South Korea 62 65 66 193
Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 64 65 65 194
