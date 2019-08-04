Saturday Night Baseball/Football Scoreboard:Carolina Cobras Football Winners/Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Dash, all break-out in a Victory Rash/Royals need new finishing oils/K’ville Bulldogs fall in CVCL Finals

Saturday Night NAL Football Playoffs Round One at the Greensboro Coliseum:

Carolina Cobras 30, Massachusetts Pirates 26

Carolina Cobras(10-5)

COLT World Series in Marion, Illinois:

Marion, Illinois 6, Greensboro Green 5

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Greenville Drive 2

WP:Smith(2-1)/Biondic(4-4)/SV:Alldred(2)…HR GSO Davis(11)…Davis 2-4/HR/4 RBI…Harrer 2-3/2 RBI/2 Runs

Hoppers(66-44/22-19)…Drive(48-63/16-25)

TOG-3:01/Attendance 4,851 at Fluor Field at the West End, in Greenville, S.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 4, Long Island Ducks 3

Rockers(53-41)/Ducks(53-38)

TOG-2:57/Attendance 6,723 at Bethpage Ballpark, on Long Island, New York

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 13, Asheboro Copperheads 6…(11 Innings)

7 Runs in the 11th Inning to win it for the Hi-Toms…Last games of the season for the HiToms and the Copperheads…

HiToms(23-27)/Copperheads(22-27)

TOG-3:23/Attendance 1,003 at McCrary Park, in Asheboro, N.C.

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 6, Carolina Mudcats 4

Dash(58-48)/Mudcats(57-55)

TOG-2:35/Attendance 6,233 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Game time was 4pm, with Jason Crabbe concert following the baseball game…

Appalachian League:

Kingsport Mets 5, Burlington Royals 4

Royals(24-20)/Mets(20-23)

TOG-2:28/Attendance 819 at Hunter Wright Stadium, in Kingsport, Tennessee

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League/CVCL:

Game One

Fuquay-Varina Twins 7, Kernersville Bulldogs 6

Game Two

Fuquay-Varina Twins 11, Kernersville Bulldogs 2

Bulldogs finish the Season at (33-11)…This was the Final game of the 2019 season….