Saturday Night Baseball/Football Scoreboard:Carolina Cobras Football Winners/Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Dash, all break-out in a Victory Rash/Royals need new finishing oils/K’ville Bulldogs fall in CVCL Finals
Saturday Night NAL Football Playoffs Round One at the Greensboro Coliseum:
Carolina Cobras 30, Massachusetts Pirates 26
Carolina Cobras(10-5)
COLT World Series in Marion, Illinois:
Marion, Illinois 6, Greensboro Green 5
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Greenville Drive 2
WP:Smith(2-1)/Biondic(4-4)/SV:Alldred(2)…HR GSO Davis(11)…Davis 2-4/HR/4 RBI…Harrer 2-3/2 RBI/2 Runs
Hoppers(66-44/22-19)…Drive(48-63/16-25)
TOG-3:01/Attendance 4,851 at Fluor Field at the West End, in Greenville, S.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 4, Long Island Ducks 3
Rockers(53-41)/Ducks(53-38)
TOG-2:57/Attendance 6,723 at Bethpage Ballpark, on Long Island, New York
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 13, Asheboro Copperheads 6…(11 Innings)
7 Runs in the 11th Inning to win it for the Hi-Toms…Last games of the season for the HiToms and the Copperheads…
HiToms(23-27)/Copperheads(22-27)
TOG-3:23/Attendance 1,003 at McCrary Park, in Asheboro, N.C.
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 6, Carolina Mudcats 4
Dash(58-48)/Mudcats(57-55)
TOG-2:35/Attendance 6,233 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Game time was 4pm, with Jason Crabbe concert following the baseball game…
Appalachian League:
Kingsport Mets 5, Burlington Royals 4
Royals(24-20)/Mets(20-23)
TOG-2:28/Attendance 819 at Hunter Wright Stadium, in Kingsport, Tennessee
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League/CVCL:
Game One
Fuquay-Varina Twins 7, Kernersville Bulldogs 6
Game Two
Fuquay-Varina Twins 11, Kernersville Bulldogs 2
Bulldogs finish the Season at (33-11)…This was the Final game of the 2019 season….
