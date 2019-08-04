Southwest Guilford Cowboys Football as New Season approaches
from the Southwest Guilford Cowboys football team on Twitter:
Southwest Cowboys Football
@SWGHS_Football
**********As we get closer to Opening Night on August 23 vs. RJ Reynolds, we’re going to start a new series of tweets called Countdown to Kickoff. Stay tuned for daily updates!**********
Here is the SWG Cowboys first installment:
Southwest Cowboys Football
@SWGHS_Football
Countdown to Kickoff: 19 days: The Cowboys defense last season forced opposing teams to throw 19 interceptions, 3 of which were by returning players Caleb Curtain (2) and Miles Taylor (1).
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.