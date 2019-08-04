Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard:We are down to just 4 Teams still playing and all Four; Hoppers, Rockers, Dash and Royals won on Sunday
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Greenville Drive 2
WP:Toribio(1-1)/Shugart(5-3)…HR GSO Jonah Davis(12)
Hoppers(67-44)23-19/Drive(48-64/16-26)
TOG-2:49/Attendance 4,254 at Fluor Field, in Greenville, S.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 6, Long Island Ducks 3
Rockers(54-41)/Ducks(53-39)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 5,590 at Bethpage Park, on Long Island, N.Y.
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 7, Carolina Mudcats 5
Dash(59-48)/Mudcats(57-56)
TOG-2:49/Attendance 2,988 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 4, Kingsport Mets 2
Royals(25-20)/Mets(20-24)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 417 at Hunter Wright Stadium, in Kingsport, Tennessee
