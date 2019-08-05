3rd Annual Crossfit of Asheboro and Majestic Floor Covering of Asheboro Golf Tournament coming up August 23:Benefitting Victory Junction and Cystic Fibrosis

3rd Annual Crossfit of Asheboro and Majestic Floor Covering of Asheboro Golf Tournament:

Benefiting 2 Outstanding Organizations –

Victory Junction & Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

AUGUST 23rd, 2019

Registration – 7:30 am – 8:30 am

Tournament Start – 8:30 am

Lunch – 12:00 pm

Award Ceremony – Following Lunch

For More Information Contact Mike Key

at 336.653.5630 or e-mail: mike.key@majesticflooringnc.com

ON 4 COURSES THIS YEAR

Pinewood Country Club

Forest Oaks Country Club

Holly Ridge Golf Links

Tot Hill Farm Golf Club

Victory Junction is a medically safe, yet exhilarating camp, that challenges children who have a serious medical condition to try things they never imagined possible. As they conquer activities like zip lining and archery or experience bowling, fishing or swimming, children build confidence that will shape how they view the rest of their lives.

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. The mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead full, productive lives by funding research and drug development, promoting individualized treatment, and ensuring access to high-quality, specialized care.