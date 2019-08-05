College Rugby News – Emily Record Named Head Women’s Coach at Guilford College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced the appointment of Emily Record as the Quakers’ first women’s rugby head coach in school history Monday.

Guilford added women’s rugby as a varsity sport in June with competition to start in the 2019-20 academic year.

“Emily is ideally suited to lead and build an outstanding rugby program at Guilford as we usher in a thrilling new era in women’s athletics,” said Guilford President Jane K. Fernandes. “The experience and enthusiasm she brings as a highly respected coach and mentor promise to be a winning combination that greatly benefits our scholar-athletes in the pursuit of excellence on and off the playing field.”

Record comes to Guilford from Queens University of Charlotte where she spent the past year as an assistant coach for the Royals. Queens posted a 26-11 record last season playing a mix of club and varsity teams. The squad placed 13th of 16 teams the 2019 Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championships in Philadelphia.

From 2016-18, Record guided Endicott College’s women’s rugby club and also coached the Essex County Youth Rugby Bulldogs girls’ side. She oversaw all aspects of both teams’ operations and developed long-range strategic plans for Endicott’s fifteens and sevens.

Record has also coached collegiately at West Virginia University and the University of Pennsylvania. She assisted on all-star teams and select sides with the USA Under-10 Fifteens, the United States Air Force Women’s Sevens and the Collegiate All-American Sevens.

A graduate of the USA Emerging Coach Development Program, Record has her Level 3 certification from USA Rugby and completed all modules of the Level 1 OPEX Coaching Certification Program. She is also enrolled in Project SOAR, a men’s and women’s coach development program designed to further the growth of high-performance coaches in the United States.

Record started her college career as a soccer player before taking up rugby as a sophomore at Drexel University. She earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering from Drexel in 2004.