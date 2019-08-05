HiToms Fall League Baseball Practice for Today has been Cancelled

Posted by Press Release on August 5, 2019

FALL LEAGUE PRACTICE TODAY CANCELED

INITIAL FALL WORKOUT SET FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
Today’s HiToms fall league workout has been canceled. The next workout with be this Wednesday, August 7 from 4-6 pm.
Check www.hitoms.com for updates

