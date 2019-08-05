Talking Football with Northwest Guilford Vikings’ head coach, Kevin Wallace:Interview with Coach Wallace/Q and A, plus video

Talking with the Northwest Guilford Vikings head football coach Kevin Wallace today and he talked about the need for his team to be consistent….Consistency will be a key for NWG, if the Vikings are to have success this season…Coach Wallace also spoke about his squad needing more experience and the fact that are not a ton of seniors on this year’s roster and that will effect the lineups, come each Friday night, when Northwest Guilford takes to the field, at Roscoe Billings Stadium, and it will be even more important, as Northwest Guilford looks to the road games on Friday nights…

1)For your program to reach the playoffs, what will your record need to be this season?

Coach Wallace: We need to get over .500….At least at (6-5)…Last year we were (4-8) overall, and most years, that won’t cut it…We need that plus-.500 mark in the regular season and in the conference…

2)Who will be your team leaders on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams?

Coach Wallace: On Defense we will call on Ethan Smith, at safety, in the defensive backfield, to be our leader…On offense we are looking to Steven Vega(OL) and Micah Salmon our quarterback, to be our primary leaders…For Special Teams, it is our (K) Cameron Tippett, a sophomore and punter Ethan Smith…We have Cam Carter, a slot back on offense, as our primary kick returner….Landry Garris will be our Long Snapper, and he is one of the most improved players on our team right now…He can help us on offense, on defense and on Special Teams…Garris has added 30 pounds, since the end of last season….

3)What do remember about about your football practice days, back when you were playing high school football?

Coach Wallace: It was the camaraderie…Working through hard times together as teammates, and learning to lean on each other to work through adverse situations….

4)Why do you love coaching football?

Coach Wallace: It is still all about the camaraderie and the relationships you develop with your players and your coaches….You bang your head against the wall, or the goal post and then finally the “light goes off”, or comes on, and you have found the solution….This game(football) keeps you young and youthful….

5)If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?

Coach Wallace: I would be a strength and conditioning coach or a college professor…College professor teaching kinesiology…

6)Best team in the county other than your Northwest Guilford Vikings?

Coach Wallace: Dudley, Grimsley, Southeast Guilford, Northern Guilford and Page….

7)What’s the first thing you do in practice each day?

Coach Wallace: We start with a quick warm-up…Then we go into a Special Teams Circus…We rotate the Kickoff returns and Punt returns each day, and work on the long snapping, all our areas of our Special Teams…We also do our Turnover Drill with a Ball Security Circuit…..We do a “Good on Good” session, so we can get some positive vibes flowing in our practice…The “Good on Good”, is a time of competition and it can be a fun way to ‘Get Ready to Go’, as we start off another day of practice…..

