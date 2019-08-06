Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Quiet Night with Royals winning(Blowout) and Hoppers falling(Tight Ballgame)/Dash and Rockers take the night OFF

South Atlantic League:
Greenville Drive 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3
WP:Pantoja(6-2)/LP:Jennings(5-10)/SV:Demchak(3)
Grasshoppers(67-45/23-20)…Drive(49-64/17-26)
TOG-2:52/Attendance 3,764 at Fluor Field at the West End in Greenville, S.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers OFF

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash OFF

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 13, Johnson City Cardinals 0
Royals(26-20)/Cardinals(25-20)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 2,462 at TVA Credit Union Park, in Johnson City, Tennessee

