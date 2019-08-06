New Guidelines in regards to Student Athletic Fees for Students in Guilford County Schools

from Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin at HSXtra.com at the News and Record site….CLICK HERE for the full post/article, the full disclosure….

**********GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools athletics teams are less than three weeks away from their first competition of the fall season, but a system-wide change in who is eligible for a waiver from the athletics participation fee could leave students, coaches and administrators scrambling between now and Aug. 19.**********

Student Athletic Fee Information

(Athletes to pay $45 per year)

Why a student athletic fee?

Guilford County Schools values the important life

and character-building lessons our students learn

through school athletics and is proud of the hard

work and dedication of our student athletes.

Currently, the district spends approximately $609

per student athlete each year. Unfortunately, we

can no longer afford to do so and maintain our core

academic programs.

That’s why we’re asking families of our student

athletes to pay $45 per year, regardless of the

number of sports the student plays.

General Guidelines

• The Guilford County Board of Education

approved an annual fee of $45 for each athlete

regardless of the number of sports played.

• A student enrolled in an early college, middle

college, or other school without a sports

program will pay the fee at the student’s base

sports school.

• No athletic fees will be collected by schools

until after tryouts and the coach has placed the

student on the team roster.

• Students whose families cannot afford the onetime athletic fee may apply for a waiver. (See

Waiver Process for more details.)

• The fee does not guarantee playing time.

• The fee does not guarantee a team’s schedule

will include a certain number of contests.

Payment Options

• Pay online by credit card using the link on your

school’s website or directly to

www.k12paymentcenter.com .

• Pay at the school office with cash, check or

money order for $45 per student athlete. (Make

check or money order payable to the school)

Refunds

• Refunds will not be given if a student athlete

quits a team, is dismissed from a team,

withdraws from the school, or is injured during a

practice and/or contest and cannot play.

• Refunds in other circumstances beyond district

and/or family control will be decided on a caseby-case basis.

• Exception: A student athlete who pays the fee

for a sport that is cancelled by the school prior

to the first contest will receive a refund.

Waiver Process

• Students/families who cannot afford the fee

may request a waiver from the GCS director of

athletics by submitting an “Athletic Fee Waiver

Request” along with supporting

documentation.

• No students are automatically eligible for a fee

waiver. A waiver request must be completed

and approved.

• A separate “Athletic Fee Waiver Request”

must be submitted for each student athlete in

the family.

Fee and/or Waiver Deadline

• A student athlete who makes a team must pay

the athletic fee or be approved for a waiver prior

to the first regular season contest in their sport.

• A student athlete who has not paid the fee

or met waiver criteria by the first regular

season contest will be removed from

participating in practices and contests.

• A student may rejoin their team once the

athletic fee is paid or approved for a waiver.

++++++++++“We really want to make sure that people understand that if you can’t afford this fee, we’re going to try to work with you so you don’t have to pay it,” Guilford County Schools Director of Athletics Leigh Hebbard said.++++++++++