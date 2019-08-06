Talking Football with Brian Terwilliger, head football coach for the Wetern Guilford Hornets

We went out to Western Guilford High School today and tracked down the Hornets head coach, Brian Terwilliger and Coach Terwilliger gave us some good answers for our set of 7 on 7 questions…We hung around and caught the coach just after practice, and while we waited, we watched the real young kids out there at WG, as they were practicing today too…Those kids must have been 7-11 years old and they looked to be the “Hornets of the Future”….Coach Terwilliger had the answers on this Tuesday, so tune in and check it all out….

**********Our Seven-on-Seven Series of questions for Coach Brian Terwilliger(Western Guilford HS):**********

1)For your program to reach the playoffs, what will your record need to be this season?

Coach Terwilliger: Four teams from our conference should qualify, and that means we need at least 5 overall wins and must win two-out-of-five conference games….

2)Who will be your team leaders on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams?

Coach Coach Terwilliger: Offense we have QB Robbie Boyd, WR Darrien Dalton, WR Dre Dunn, and RB Eric Lewis….For Defense we will look to LB Aaron Berry, Safety Javon McCain, LB Keyun McCollough, and nickle back Semaj Staton….Special Teams we have P/K Robbie Boyd…For KR/PR we have Dante Bovian, Eric Lewis, and Dre Dunn…

3)What do remember about about your football practice days, back when you were playing high school football?

Coach Terwilliger: We have to remember it is a different time today….Football for some kids these days is a hobby…Back when I played for Coach Causey here at Western Guilford, we had 100 kids come out for the team and it was like it was life or death back then…You had to practice very hard just to have a chance to be on the team….Now we are in a process of trying to get the program back to that level….It is a step-by-step process and not a quick-fix procedure…It is going to take some time to re-build things here at Western Guilford, but we are going to see this through…

4)Why do you love coaching football?

Coach Terwilliger: This is the closest thing to me still playing…Coaching reminds me a lot of the ‘playing days’…..You get to make an impact on the kids…Too many kids these days are coming from single-parent homes and they need some positive male leadership and guidance…It is great to see our former WG players come back and be a part of our coaching staff…They know the system, and they know how to teach “the system”…The former WG players, that are now coaching for us, take pride in representing the WG uniform, and the WG Hornets name on the jerseys and on all of our WG clothing and equipment…

5)If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?

Coach Terwilliger: I would be doing something with computers…That is what I studied while in college and back then, coaching and teaching were the last thing in the world I thought I would be doing…Teaching and coaching became the footprint of my life and vocational career, but I still do some computer programming, and I can still work wonders on a computer…

6)Best team in the county other than your Western Guilford Hornets?

Coach Terwilliger: I feel like it is Dudley and Southeast Guilford, with Dudley there at the top and then comes the Southeast Guilford Falcons…

7)What’s the first thing you do in practice each day?

Coach Terwilliger: We start practice with Special Tackling Drills and Special Teams work…We must get better on Special Teams…That area killed us last season…On Special Teams we found ourselves playing “catch-up” in most games…We were trying to catch the return men from the opposing teams, and they were burning us too many times…We must close the gap and improve our weaknesses on Special Teams…Kicking game should be in good hands and then we have to cover, cover, cover those kicks….

