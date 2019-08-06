USA Today Preseason High School Football All-USA Team, with Payton Page(Dudley HS) on the Defensive Unit

CLICK HERE to see the USA Today Preseason High School Football All-USA Team and you will see Dudley High School’s Payton Page, right there on the defensive line, representing Greensboro, N.C. and along with Payton Page, from the Panthers, you have the Karty kid, the kicker from Western Alamance and the Evans kid, who plays defensive end for Lee County…..

(The Click above will take you to the USA Today defensive team and you can do one simple click, and you will be viewing the offense.)

Here is the word on Payton Page, from James B. Dudley High School….

Payton Page

School: Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-4/315

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Page is one of the most talented defensive linemen in the junior class with exceptional quickness at his size. Last season he posted 80 tackles, 26 for loss and 10 sacks.