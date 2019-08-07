Carolina Cobras to Travel to Jacksonville for the NAL Championship Game!

courtesy of DJ Wagner Staff Writer Carolina Cobras

With the Jacksonville Sharks (14-1) beating the Columbus Lions Tuesday night, the Carolina Cobras (10-5) now know that they will be traveling to Jacksonville on Saturday August 17 at 7pm to face the Sharks at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena for the 2019 NAL Championship. This is going to be a battle of the #1 Sharks and #2 Cobras, as well as the 2017 NAL Champion Sharks vs the 2018 and defending NAL Champion Cobras.

In the regular season the Sharks went 2-0 against the Cobras. They beat the Cobras in week 5 in Jacksonville 35-24 and then beat them in Greensboro 55-29 in week 10. The Sharks are in the midst of a 14-game winning streak since losing in week 1 to the New York Streets.

This is a match with not only the top two seeds in the NAL, but #1 and #2 in most statistical categories in the NAL. It will be the #1 Scoring Offense of the Sharks (57.5 points per game) vs the #1 Scoring Defense of the Cobras (31.1). It is also the #2 Scoring Offense of the Cobras (51.4) vs the #2 Scoring Defense of the Sharks (33.9). So, this will truly be a battle of which defense can impose their will.

Turnovers will also be a huge key to this game as both teams are excellent at both causing turnovers and protecting the ball. The Sharks have a +19-turnover margin, the Cobras are +17. Which team will be able to protect the ball?

This is a game where you can really throw the records out the window, they won’t matter.

These teams do not like each other and haven’t since Carolina came into the league in 2018. Carolina Cobras Head Coach Billy Back had this to say about the Sharks

“This is the battle that everyone wants, they were the best team during the regular season and have played well, their record proves that. We wouldn’t want it any other way. Looking forward to a great weekend, see you in Jacksonville. ”

So, who is going to be the first team in the league to have two NAL championships? We will find out Saturday August 17 at 7pm in Jacksonville, when your Carolina Cobras travel to defend their NAL title against the 14-1 Jacksonville Sharks.

This game will be a must see, it is worth the trip to Jacksonville or you can also watch the game live on the National Arena League YouTube channel.