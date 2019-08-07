Carolina Stars Basketball Fall Ball Tryouts

*** Carolina Stars Basketball Fall Ball Tryouts ***
CSB Elite, Select, & Regional Boys & Girls Travel Teams
(All grades are base on current 2019-2020 school year as of Sept. 1st, 2019)

Tryout Date: Sunday, September 8th, 2019

Boys & Girls Schedule:
5th-6th Grade Boys – 1:00-2:00pm
7th Grade Boys – 2:00-3:00pm
8th-9th-10th Grade Girls – 3:00-4:00pm
8th-9th Grade Boys – 4:00-5:00pm
10th-11th Grade Boys – 5:00-6:00pm

Gym Location: The Salvation Army, 309 Etta Lane, Thomasville, NC 27360
Register to Tryout Online at: www.carolinastarsbasketball.com

Contact: CSB Director Aaron Grier 336-991-0597 / Email: agrier_hps@yahoo.com

