CLICK HERE for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Preseason All-Conference Football Team…

from Friday Nights in Carolina and they have Kamell Smith, from Eastern Guilford at QB, Jalen Fairley, from Southeast Guilford and Hezekiah Newby from Eastern Guilford at RB…You have Adam Douglas(SEG), Octavius Benton(SEG), and Amari Lee, from Southern Guilford at WR….There’s Johnny King(SEG), Keith Quick(SEG) and Jayson Royster(Eastern Guilford) on the O-Line…

You have Za’Veon Oakes(Eastern) and Isaiah Wells, from Southern Guilford on the D-Line…LB’s Tyler Alson(SG) and Justin Fleming(SEG)…Adam Akins(SEG), Anthony Morrison(Southern Guilford) are at DB…The Kicker was Jonathan Medlin, but he is now at High Point Christian Academy, and formerly at SEG…

There are the locals and check out the entire team…..Click Above….