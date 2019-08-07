Talking Football with Coach Chuck Doak, head football coach at Southwest Guilford High School

We heard back from Coach Chuck Doak, Southwest Guilford High School today, and always good to hear from Coach Doak….We remember Coack Doak from back in his days at Southeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Northwest Guilford and then on over to Southwest Guilford HS….He was with Fritz Hessenthaler, Scott Loosemore, Joe Woodruff and then Eric Rainey, and Coach Doak was the key assistant in all of those programs and now he is the head man/head coach for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys…

*******Here are our Seven-on-Seven Series of questions for Coach Chuck Doak(Southwest Guilford High School), as we approach the upcoming 2019 high school football season, in Guilford County….*******

1)For your program to reach the playoffs, what will your record need to be this season?

Coach Doak: This first question is always going to have the same answer. Win them all. I am not going to put a limit on the number of games we can or cannot win.

2)Who will be your team leaders on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams?

Coach Doak: Team captains offensive are Caleb Curtain, Dillon Murray, defense are Miles Taylor, Brandon Hopson, special team is Nick Schwertner and team captain Jonari Johnson….

3)What do remember about about your football practice days, back when you were playing high school football?

Coach Doak: I am not a nostalgic guy so I don’t carry a lot of high school meteorites but the one thing I remember was the heat in Greenville July and August.

4)Why do you love coaching football?

Coach Doak: There are several things I love about coaching football first: seeing a young man reach his potential at something they love. Second: helping young men that struggle with the design process learn how to handle adverse situations successfully. Third: the competition and watching coaches develop successful game plans.

5)If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?

Coach Doak: If I were not coaching I would be teaching. I have been a mechanic and I love to build and work on things but I would still Coach or teach.

6)Best team in the county other than your Southwest Guilford Cowboys?

Coach Doak: Obviously I am going to put us first and you are not going to like this answer but I only keep up with the teams we play and as long as we finish ahead them I am not going to worry about anyone else until I see them in the playoffs. Dudley going to one of the tough ones, but they are beatable so we will prepare for them just like we do for everyone. Focused, intense, and purposeful….

7)What’s the first thing you do in practice each day?

Coach Doak: We start everyday with pre-practice 15 minutes before we start everyone has to be on the field in specific position groups working on base skills developing the attitude for practice that day.

