TriDub Summer Basketball League Championship Game is TONIGHT at Piedmont Classical School:Tipoff at 7:30pm
TriDub Summer League will conclude its inaugural season with a Championship Game on Wednesday August 7, 2019/TONIGHT @ Piedmont Classical High School.
Team Discount Savings Superstore will play Team TriDub, Inc. @ 7:30 pm.
Discount Savings with their Golden State Warriors style of play is led by Jack Whitley (Methodist University, Western Guilford) and Brian Free (Young Harris College, Piedmont Classical). Free got a chance in Monday night’s semi-finals to break-in the recently built gymnasium located on the Piedmont Classical campus. He also has an opportunity to be the first Bobcat to win a Championship in the new facility.
Discount Savings will contend against the young talent of TriDub which include East/West All-Star Dhieu Deing (USC Aiken, High Point Central), Devin Resper (NC Wesleyan, Grimsley), a couple of up and coming high school seniors Kuluel Mading (High Point Central) and Ronan Martinek-Jenne (Grimsley). Also on the TriDub roster but absent from the Championship game is hot recruit Ahmil Flowers (Grimsley).
It should be a fun atmosphere and a good contest with the wily veterans taking on a group of young guns. It is also an great opportunity to see the beautiful facility created by Coach Ken Free!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.