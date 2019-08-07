TriDub Summer Basketball League Championship Game is TONIGHT at Piedmont Classical School:Tipoff at 7:30pm

TriDub Summer League will conclude its inaugural season with a Championship Game on Wednesday August 7, 2019/TONIGHT @ Piedmont Classical High School.

Team Discount Savings Superstore will play Team TriDub, Inc. @ 7:30 pm.

Discount Savings with their Golden State Warriors style of play is led by Jack Whitley (Methodist University, Western Guilford) and Brian Free (Young Harris College, Piedmont Classical). Free got a chance in Monday night’s semi-finals to break-in the recently built gymnasium located on the Piedmont Classical campus. He also has an opportunity to be the first Bobcat to win a Championship in the new facility.

Discount Savings will contend against the young talent of TriDub which include East/West All-Star Dhieu Deing (USC Aiken, High Point Central), Devin Resper (NC Wesleyan, Grimsley), a couple of up and coming high school seniors Kuluel Mading (High Point Central) and Ronan Martinek-Jenne (Grimsley). Also on the TriDub roster but absent from the Championship game is hot recruit Ahmil Flowers (Grimsley).

It should be a fun atmosphere and a good contest with the wily veterans taking on a group of young guns. It is also an great opportunity to see the beautiful facility created by Coach Ken Free!