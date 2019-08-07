Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Tuesday is a good night for Hoppers and Royals/Rockers and Dash, not so good
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Greenville Drive 2
WP:Selby(6-3)/LP:Schreff(4-11)/SV:De Los Santos(11)…HR Jonah Davis(13)
Hoppers(68-45/24-20)…Drive(49-55/17-27)
TOG-3:14/Attendance 4,574 at Fluor Field at the West End in Greenville, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Sugar Land Skeeters 3, High Point Rockers 1
Rockers(54-42)/Sketters(51-43)
TOG-2:21/Attendance 1,627 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Carolina League:
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 10, Winston-Salem Dash 1
Dash(59-49)/Pelicans(44-68)
TOG-3:01/Attendance 4,671 at TicketReturn.com Field, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 10, Johnson City Cardinals 1
Royals(27-20)/Cardinals(25-21)
TOG-2:48/Attendance 1,285 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, in Johnson City, Tennessee
