Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:HP Rockers only local Winner, Dash and Royals are foils for Pelicans and Cardinals/Hoppers have night OFF

Posted by Andy Durham on August 7, 2019 at 11:29 pm under Professional | Be the First to Comment

South Atlantic Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 9, Sugar Land Skeeters 8
Rockers(55-42)/Skeeters(51-44)
TOG-3:14/Attendance 1,273 at BB&T Ballpark, High Point, N.C.

Carolina League:
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Winston-Salem Dash 2
Dash(59-50)/Pelicans(45-68)
TOG-2:37/Attendance 2,933 at TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Appalachian League:
Johnson City Cardinals 4, Burlington Royals 1
Royals(27-21)/Cardinals(26-21)
TOG-2:16/Attendance 1,332 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, at Johnson City, Tennessee

