Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:HP Rockers only local Winner, Dash and Royals are foils for Pelicans and Cardinals/Hoppers have night OFF
South Atlantic Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 9, Sugar Land Skeeters 8
Rockers(55-42)/Skeeters(51-44)
TOG-3:14/Attendance 1,273 at BB&T Ballpark, High Point, N.C.
Carolina League:
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Winston-Salem Dash 2
Dash(59-50)/Pelicans(45-68)
TOG-2:37/Attendance 2,933 at TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Appalachian League:
Johnson City Cardinals 4, Burlington Royals 1
Royals(27-21)/Cardinals(26-21)
TOG-2:16/Attendance 1,332 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, at Johnson City, Tennessee
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.