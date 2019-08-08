Carolina Gridiron All-Gridiron Team and Top 15 Rankings with Mike Wyman, Payton Page and Myles Murphy from Dudley HS, plus Devan Boykin from Ragsdale HS on All-Gridiron Team/Dudley, Page, SEG and Eastern Guilford all ranked

PRESEASON ALL-GRIDIRON TEAM NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

CarolinaGridiron.com is proud to announce our 2019 preseason All-Gridiron team. Ten of the players named to the list have committed to in-state schools with the North Carolina Tar Heels leading with four committed players. Following are the NC State Wolfpack with three commitments, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with two commitments and the East Carolina Pirates with one player committed. One player is joining the defending national champion Clemson Tigers. Four players are heading to the SEC and one is heading to the Pac-12. Five-star recruit Desmond Evans leads a group of eleven players named to the team who are currently undecided on where they will play football collegiately.

Pos Name High School College QB Isaiah Bess Shelby Undecided RB Ahmani Marshall East Forsyth Wake Forest RB Mitjonta Stanley Edenton Holmes Undecided WR Kendall Karr Belmont Stuart Cramer UNC WR Mike Wyman Greensboro Dudley South Carolina WR Muhsin Muhammad Charlotte Myers Park Texas A&M OL Malik McGowan Charlotte Catholic UNC OL Mitchell Mayes Raleigh Leesville Road Clemson OL Yousef Mugharbil Murphy Undecided OL Jonathan Adorno Rolesville NC State OL Jaquaez Powell SouthWest Edgecombe East Carolina DL Myles Murphy Greensboro Dudley UNC DL Payton Page Greensboro Dudley Undecided DL Jaylen Smith Hertford County NC State DL Desmond Evans Lee County Undecided LB Mohamed Kaba Clinton South Carolina LB Trenton Simpson Charlotte Mallard Creek Auburn LB Shane Whitter Burlington Williams Wake Forest DB DeAndre Boykins Central Cabarrus Undecided DB Cameron Roseman Charlotte Myers Park UNC DB Ja'Qurious Conley Jacksonville Northside Undecided DB Devan Boykin Jamestown Ragsdale NC State K Joshua Karty Western Alamance Stanford P Holt Cloninger Gastonia Forestview Undecided LS Spencer Triplett Shelby Undecided ATH Jefferson Boaz East Surry Undecided ATH Will Shipley Weddington Undecided

Carolina Gridiron has provided coverage of high school football in North Carolina since 2010. In 2011, Carolina Gridiron began recognizing outstanding football talent through the All-Gridiron Team. To celebrate these student-athletes on social media, fans of all All-Gridiron players are encouraged to use the hashtag #AllGridiron throughout the season as a way to showcase their gridiron pride.

Courtesy of Justin Jones, from Carolina Gridiron….

PRESEASON TOP 15 NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

Carolina Gridiron has released its Top 15 rankings of the football teams in North Carolina. With a winning streak of 45 games, three-time defending 4AA champ Wake Forest takes the top spot in 4A while 3A #1 Weddington is looking for its third title in four years. Reidsville, coming off its seventeenth overall state title, is looking to repeat in 2A. Two-time defending 1AA champ Tarboro holds the top spot in the 1A classification. These rankings are updated weekly during the regular season at www.carolinagridiron.com and on Twitter using the hashtag #CGTop15.

4A

1. Wake Forest

2. Charlotte Myers Park

3. Charlotte Mallard Creek

4. Charlotte Vance

5. Richmond

6. East Forsyth

7. Cornelius Hough

8. Matthews Butler

9. Greensboro Page

10. West Forsyth

11. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

12. Raleigh Leesville Road

13. Durham Hillside

14. Indian Trail Porter Ridge

15. Scotland

3A

1. Weddington

2. Charlotte Catholic

3. Greensboro Dudley

4. Cleveland

5. Gastonia Huss

6. Kings Mountain

7. Northwest Cabarrus

8. Southeast Guilford

9. Eastern Guilford

10. Lee County

11. Jacksonville

12. Havelock

13. Monroe Sun Valley

14. Greenville Conley

15. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

2A

1. Reidsville

2. Shelby

3. Elizabeth City Northeastern

4. North Davidson

5. Belmont South Point

6. Lenoir Hibriten

7. North Lincoln

8. Randleman

9. Wallace-Rose Hill

10. SouthWest Edgecombe

11. Burnsville Mountain Heritage

12. Ledford

13. Clinton

14. Southwest Onslow

15. Sylva Smoky Mountain

1A

1. Tarboro

2. Murphy

3. East Surry

4. Edenton Holmes

5. Mitchell

6. Mount Airy

7. Pamlico

8. Robbinsville

9. North Stanly

10. Swain

11. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson

12. Mount Holly Mountain Island

13. Gates

14. Granville Central

15. North Rowan

Carolina Gridiron has provided coverage of high school football in North Carolina since 2010. In 2011, Carolina Gridiron began recognizing outstanding football talent through the All-Gridiron Team and instituting weekly rankings. To celebrate these student-athletes and teams on social media, fans of all All-Gridiron players and Top Teams can follow us here….www.carolinagridiron.com….

Courtesy of Justin Jones, from Carolina Gridiron….