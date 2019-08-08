Carolina Gridiron All-Gridiron Team and Top 15 Rankings with Mike Wyman, Payton Page and Myles Murphy from Dudley HS, plus Devan Boykin from Ragsdale HS on All-Gridiron Team/Dudley, Page, SEG and Eastern Guilford all ranked

Posted by Press Release on August 8, 2019 at 10:21 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

PRESEASON ALL-GRIDIRON TEAM NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

CarolinaGridiron.com is proud to announce our 2019 preseason All-Gridiron team. Ten of the players named to the list have committed to in-state schools with the North Carolina Tar Heels leading with four committed players. Following are the NC State Wolfpack with three commitments, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with two commitments and the East Carolina Pirates with one player committed. One player is joining the defending national champion Clemson Tigers. Four players are heading to the SEC and one is heading to the Pac-12. Five-star recruit Desmond Evans leads a group of eleven players named to the team who are currently undecided on where they will play football collegiately.

Pos	Name	           High School	           College
QB	Isaiah Bess	   Shelby	           Undecided
RB	Ahmani Marshall	   East Forsyth	           Wake Forest
RB	Mitjonta Stanley   Edenton Holmes	   Undecided
WR	Kendall Karr	   Belmont Stuart Cramer   UNC
WR	Mike Wyman	   Greensboro Dudley	   South Carolina
WR	Muhsin Muhammad	   Charlotte Myers Park	   Texas A&M
OL	Malik McGowan	   Charlotte Catholic	   UNC
OL	Mitchell Mayes	   Raleigh Leesville Road  Clemson
OL	Yousef Mugharbil   Murphy	           Undecided
OL	Jonathan Adorno	   Rolesville	           NC State
OL	Jaquaez Powell	   SouthWest Edgecombe	   East Carolina
DL	Myles Murphy	   Greensboro Dudley	   UNC
DL	Payton Page	   Greensboro Dudley	   Undecided
DL	Jaylen Smith	   Hertford County	   NC State
DL	Desmond Evans	   Lee County	           Undecided
LB	Mohamed Kaba	   Clinton	           South Carolina
LB	Trenton Simpson	   Charlotte Mallard Creek Auburn
LB	Shane Whitter	   Burlington Williams	   Wake Forest
DB	DeAndre Boykins	   Central Cabarrus	   Undecided
DB	Cameron Roseman	   Charlotte Myers Park	   UNC
DB	Ja'Qurious Conley  Jacksonville Northside  Undecided
DB	Devan Boykin	   Jamestown Ragsdale	   NC State
K	Joshua Karty	   Western Alamance	   Stanford
P	Holt Cloninger	   Gastonia Forestview	   Undecided
LS	Spencer Triplett   Shelby	           Undecided
ATH	Jefferson Boaz	   East Surry	           Undecided
ATH	Will Shipley	   Weddington	           Undecided

Carolina Gridiron has provided coverage of high school football in North Carolina since 2010. In 2011, Carolina Gridiron began recognizing outstanding football talent through the All-Gridiron Team. To celebrate these student-athletes on social media, fans of all All-Gridiron players are encouraged to use the hashtag #AllGridiron throughout the season as a way to showcase their gridiron pride.

Courtesy of Justin Jones, from Carolina Gridiron….

PRESEASON TOP 15 NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

Carolina Gridiron has released its Top 15 rankings of the football teams in North Carolina. With a winning streak of 45 games, three-time defending 4AA champ Wake Forest takes the top spot in 4A while 3A #1 Weddington is looking for its third title in four years. Reidsville, coming off its seventeenth overall state title, is looking to repeat in 2A. Two-time defending 1AA champ Tarboro holds the top spot in the 1A classification. These rankings are updated weekly during the regular season at www.carolinagridiron.com and on Twitter using the hashtag #CGTop15.

4A
1. Wake Forest
2. Charlotte Myers Park
3. Charlotte Mallard Creek
4. Charlotte Vance
5. Richmond
6. East Forsyth
7. Cornelius Hough
8. Matthews Butler
9. Greensboro Page
10. West Forsyth
11. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
12. Raleigh Leesville Road
13. Durham Hillside
14. Indian Trail Porter Ridge
15. Scotland

3A
1. Weddington
2. Charlotte Catholic
3. Greensboro Dudley
4. Cleveland
5. Gastonia Huss
6. Kings Mountain
7. Northwest Cabarrus
8. Southeast Guilford
9. Eastern Guilford
10. Lee County
11. Jacksonville
12. Havelock
13. Monroe Sun Valley
14. Greenville Conley
15. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

2A
1. Reidsville
2. Shelby
3. Elizabeth City Northeastern
4. North Davidson
5. Belmont South Point
6. Lenoir Hibriten
7. North Lincoln
8. Randleman
9. Wallace-Rose Hill
10. SouthWest Edgecombe
11. Burnsville Mountain Heritage
12. Ledford
13. Clinton
14. Southwest Onslow
15. Sylva Smoky Mountain

1A
1. Tarboro
2. Murphy
3. East Surry
4. Edenton Holmes
5. Mitchell
6. Mount Airy
7. Pamlico
8. Robbinsville
9. North Stanly
10. Swain
11. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson
12. Mount Holly Mountain Island
13. Gates
14. Granville Central
15. North Rowan

Carolina Gridiron has provided coverage of high school football in North Carolina since 2010. In 2011, Carolina Gridiron began recognizing outstanding football talent through the All-Gridiron Team and instituting weekly rankings. To celebrate these student-athletes and teams on social media, fans of all All-Gridiron players and Top Teams can follow us here….www.carolinagridiron.com….

Courtesy of Justin Jones, from Carolina Gridiron….

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top