Talking Football with Jared Rolfes, head football coach for the Page Pirates:Q and A, plus Video Interview with Coach Rolfes

Was able to get with Page Pirates’ head football coach Jared Rolfes today and we got the word on his Pirate football team for 2019 and Coach Rolfes was very gracious with his time at the end of the Pirates morning work….Coach Rolfes said he had been busy with his Page kids this Summer, getting them ready for the new season, and Coach Rolfes also has a new baby in the house this Summer, to go along with Braxton and his little sister…Between time with the Page kids and the Rolfes kids, it has been a very busy Summer for the coach……

Here we go, as we dig in below with Coach Rolfes, from Page HS…….

**********Our Seven-on-Seven Series of questions for Coach Rolfes:**********

1)For your program to reach the playoffs, what will your record need to be this season?

Coach Rolfes: We’ve got to win the Metro to get in…Last year we were (9-3) and the year before that we were (11-2), but if we win the Metro 4-A Conference, we will get in and that will be our goal, to win the Metro….We are not as deep as we were last year, the schedule is tougher and we will take our lumps early, but with the young core of sophomores that we will be starting, as the year progresses and we get more experience, we will get better and to peak at conference time, would be perfect for the Pirates….

2)Who will be your team leaders on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams?

Coach Rolfes: On offense, our leader will be our senior quarterback, Javondre Paige and our senior offensive lineman, Shayne Mallory….Defensive leaders will be LB Isaiah Oglesby, defensive back CJ Crump, DL DeMarkus Bailey, and DB Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Duke commit)….On Defense, we build around those four young men….Special Teams features a trio of kickers with senior Joseph Weathersbee, freshman Tyler Elliot and Isaac Parada…All three of them have really been booming the football….

3)What do remember about about your football practice days, back when you were playing high school football?

Coach Rolfes: The heat and learning how to push through it…Developing a way to switch from offense to defense, and then learning how to Finish..The finish was the key in practice and it carries over to the games….We work hard on that with this Page team….Building up the strength and stamina and having enough in the tank, to Finish each day in practice, and then taking it to Friday nights, and finishing in the games….

4)Why do you love coaching football?

Coach Rolfes: Love being able to give back…Having kids from the team over to my family’s house and the kids that come over don’t want to leave…They feel like they are part of my family and that’s the way it has been for over the 15 years that I have been coaching….We see the kids here at Page, we follow them when they go off to college, and we build relationships with these kids….We then are able to get the most out of our teams, whether it has been at Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, here at Page, or back in Ohio, giving back to the kids and then they will give you back their best in return….You have to, “Go all out all of the Time”, as you give back….

5)If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?

Coach Rolfes: Would probably be somewhere out fishing….Up at 5am and ‘gone fishing’…Just got a new boat this Summer and we have a new baby in our family this Summer, so spending more time with the baby and the boat and the bass…..Football-over-Fishing these days, and plenty of Football Work, to be done…..

6)Best team in the county other than your Page Pirates?

Coach Rolfes: Dudley, Grimsley, Northern Guilford and Southeast Guilford are right there among the best….

7)What’s the first thing you do in practice each day?

Coach Rolfes: Begin/Start with team stretching and take care of a few announcements, and get into Special Teams and while the Special Teams are working, we also take care of some agility drills, this Specialty Period can move pretty fast/quick…Like to keep it Fast-paced….

