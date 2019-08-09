High School Football Scrimmages set for Saturday/tomorrow

Here is the football scrimmage and jamboree lineup set for Saturday August 10/tomorrow….

Northeast Guilford Jamboree with Northeast Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Ragsdale, and McMichael…9am

Dudley Jamboree with Dudley, Northern Guilford, Glenn, Charlotte Vance, and Charlotte Olympic…9am

Winston-Salem Reagan at Grimsley at 9am

Southwest Guilford at Southern Alamance at 10am

Northwest Guilford at West Forsyth at 10am

Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Eastern Guilford at 10am

**********If you know of others going around tomorrow/Saturday, send them our way…..