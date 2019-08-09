High School Football Scrimmages set for Saturday/tomorrow
Here is the football scrimmage and jamboree lineup set for Saturday August 10/tomorrow….
Northeast Guilford Jamboree with Northeast Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Ragsdale, and McMichael…9am
Dudley Jamboree with Dudley, Northern Guilford, Glenn, Charlotte Vance, and Charlotte Olympic…9am
Winston-Salem Reagan at Grimsley at 9am
Southwest Guilford at Southern Alamance at 10am
Northwest Guilford at West Forsyth at 10am
Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Eastern Guilford at 10am
**********If you know of others going around tomorrow/Saturday, send them our way…..
Andy Durham said,
I like these pop-ins we find with this one, a good one, from Tony Barnhardt, former News and Record writer and now scribe of college football and the SEC and here is what Tony listed today:
An interesting sentence: Tavien Feaster missed South Carolina football practice today because he’s attending his Clemson graduation ceremony.
*****This statement in reference to the College Football transfer portal…..*****
(Grad Student was playing for Clemson, now playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks.)
Andy Durham said,
Eastern Guilford Wildcats’ coach Tony Aguilar on Twitter by way of John Hines:
Had a college coach recruiting an Offensive Lineman one time, and the coach came to watch practice. They were ready to “offer” the player. They didn’t. Coach told me he …. “didn’t hustle much” in practice. “Only went through the motions…”
Energy & Enthusiasm! Everyday!!
Andy Durham said,
Check out the Dudley Panthers on Twitter:
Dudley Football
@DBoyzFootball
The cost is prepaid!!…Not too much feels better than being a Dboy.
CLICK HERE to check out the DBoyz video on paying the price…
Andy Durham said,
Southwest Guilford Cowboys Countdown update on Twitter:
Southwest Cowboys Football
@SWGHS_Football
Countdown to Kickoff: 15: the margin of victory in the Cowboys’ 28-13 victory over High Point Central in 2018. Southwest plays Central September 6th this season
Andy Durham said,
Maurice Harris, from Northern Guilford High School, with reception last night for a Touchdown for the New England Patriots, during preseason football from the NFL…
CLICK HERE to catch, the TD catch by Maurice Harris…
*****The Patriots crushed the Detroit Lions…*****
