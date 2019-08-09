Home Slice Pizza and Subs Sports Trivia Question of the Week:Win a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs(This week, Professional Wrestlers, who were College Football players)

Professional Wrestlers who played college football…That is our topic/category for this week….Give us the college these current and many former professional wrestlers attended…The list could me much longer, but here is the list we have prepared for you, for this week….

Get all of these correct and win a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs…Home Slice Pizza and Subs, on Hunt Club Road, near Guilford College and right off of Guilford College Road and one of this week’s wrestlers played college football about 500 feet away from this location of Home Slice Pizza and Subs…Also located off of Fleming Road, in the Cardinal Community, in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center, near the Food Lion….And also located on West Gate City Blvd., near the UNCG campus….

The wrestlers we are looking for are listed here for you, and give us the college they played college football for…..Some are still active, some are retired and some are dead…..Send us your answers to andy@greensborosports.com….That’s andy@greensborosports.com….Win yourself a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs….One of these wrestlers below played for one of our local colleges…Send in those answers now, to andy@greensborosports.com and remember the name, “Home Slice Pizza and Subs”…..

Here are the Professional Wrestlers and where did they play college football?????

“The Rock” Dwayne Johnson

Bill Goldberg

Ron Simmons

“Doctor Death” Steve Williams

Brian Pillman

Roman Reigns

Lex Luger

Steve “Mongo” McMichael

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggins

Steve Muslin